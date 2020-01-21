Enrollment applications are now available for the 2020 Sunstar FirstCare membership. The membership plan provides financial help for individual patients or families on out-of pocket expenses for ambulance transportation.
The estimated average cost of a single ambulance transport is $746. Annual membership fees for the Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance membership plan are $68 for a single membership and $103 for a family membership.
Savings for a single membership, including the initial cost of the plan, range between $80 and $746 for the first transport, depending on individual insurance coverage and co-pay schedules. Additional ambulance transports during the coverage period receive additional savings.
The family membership covers individuals who reside in the same household related by blood, marriage or adoption.
The Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance membership is not an insurance plan. It is a Pinellas County government program that works with an individual’s insurance company to minimize out-of-pocket ambulance expenses.
Individuals should enroll as soon as possible to receive additional coverage. New enrollees, paid in full prior to March 31, 2020, will receive more than 12 months of coverage for the cost of the one-year plan.
For more information and detailed plan coverage, call 727-582-2008 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/firstcare.