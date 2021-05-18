Housing development for homeless gains national recognition
Pinellas County’s commitment to housing people in the greatest need has been recognized on a national scale for a recent project to help those who are homeless and disabled.
The Sally Poynter Preserves at Clam Bayou in St. Petersburg provides 24 one-bedroom units, with eight set aside specifically for veterans. Each resident receives comprehensive services from Boley Centers' staff to ensure their basic needs are met and to help them acquire or restore the skills and support necessary to maintain their independence.
Completing this affordable development required a unique public-private partnership exemplified in an Award of Excellence at the spring 2021 conference of the National Association of Local Housing Finance Agencies.
Pinellas Affordable Living Inc. in coordination with Boley Centers Inc. developed the permanent supported housing project with help from Pinellas County government, the city of St. Petersburg, Home Depot Foundation and Housing Finance Authority of Pinellas County. The apartments on 34th Avenue South opened last year and are fully leased.
Funding to purchase the land was provided by the Penny for Pinellas 1-percent sales tax, placing it in a land trust to preserve affordability for the next 99 years.
By using a portion of the Penny sales tax combined with other local, state, federal and private dollars, Pinellas County and its local partners have added thousands of new affordable homes to the local community in recent years. Over the next decade, an estimated $80 million will be invested in subsidized and mixed-income developments to build as many affordable homes as possible through public and private funds.
Habitat for Humanity opens administrative headquarters
CLEARWATER — Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco counties recently announced the opening of its new administrative headquarters near the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
The move of administrative staff from the Clearwater ReStore space allows for a new Homeowner Education Center & Design Showroom to be built at the location on 49th Street in Clearwater. Habitat celebrated with Amplify Clearwater, elected officials, sponsors and donors with an open house on May 14.
The new administrative office at 14010 Roosevelt Blvd, Suite 704 in Clearwater features a dedicated closing room, sponsored by Investors Title & Settlement Services and the Fishman Family Foundation.
LivingHR and Create & Co. partnered to sponsor the “LivingHR Collaboration Zone”, a space for big ideas and creativity for the staff. The Tamara DeBose Conference Room honors current Habitat Board Member and Habitat Homeowner of the same name, and was originally dedicated at the previous location in 2016.
“Homeowner education is at the core of the Habitat program”, said Mike Sutton, president and CEO of the affiliate. “The decision to move the administrative offices was made with our homeowners in mind. The addition of a dedicated education center will enhance our program by providing a first-rate educational experience for our homeowners and our devoted instructors.”
Officials say the Homeowner Education Center will be a 21st-century “classroom”. The space will incorporate flexible furniture and space to accommodate a variety of learning activities. Anticipated completion date is fall 2021.
The new Education Center will also feature a Home Design Showroom. The showroom will provide a curated space for homeowners to meet with the Habitat construction team to visualize and discuss various design options for their new home. Homeowners will be able to pick paint colors, see a model mockup of their kitchen cabinets, get hands-on with other materials and view their floor plans.
Sheriff’s Office ends pedestrian and bicycle safety campaign
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies conducted high visibility education and enforcement details that stressed the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety from Oct. 19, 2020 through May 14.
The details were funded through a contract with the University of North Florida, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focus initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.
The HVE details were held at 25 locations throughout the county, which were identified as being high crash areas for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The purpose of the project was to educate and enforce safe pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist behavior in designated locations, in an effort to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities involving pedestrians and bicyclists.
The operation included the distribution of educational materials, as well as the issuance of warnings and/or citations to pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists in accordance with Florida Statutes.
During the details 477 pedestrian verbal warnings were issued, 194 written warnings and three pedestrian citations. In addition, 178 motorist verbal warnings were given, 228 written warnings and 35 citations. Bicyclists received 298 verbal warnings, 99 written warnings and four citations. In addition, 14 bicycle lights were distributed.
Sheriff’s recruits complete Corrections Academy training
Eleven Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy recruits were recognized May 11 for completing their Corrections Academy training during a graduation ceremony at the St. Petersburg College Allstate Center.
During the academy, the recruits completed a total of 420 hours of training at the college.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri presented recruits with their new badges and administered the Oath of Office to the group.
Vacancy announced on Tourist Development Council
Applications are being accepted for one position on the Tourist Development Council. Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 28.
The TDC is an advisory council comprised of 12 members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. The council makes recommendations as to the effective use and expenditure of tourist development tax revenues.
The current vacancy is for a member from either the tourism-related category or hotel/motel category. The appointee will serve a term of four years beginning on his or her appointment date. All members of the TDC shall be electors of the county. All will serve for staggered terms of four years. All must be registered to vote in Pinellas County.
All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.
Vacancy announced on Historic Preservation Board
Applications are being accepted one position on the Pinellas County Historic Preservation Board. The available position is County Commissioner Charlie Justice’s appointment. This member will fulfill the remainder of a three-year term set to expire on Dec. 31, and will be eligible for reappointment for another full three-year term.
Applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards. The HPB’s rules also require a resume to be submitted. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Service on this board is voluntary. The Historic Preservation Board is composed of nine members and two alternates who each serve a three-year term.
The County’s historic preservation program operates as a Certified Local Government program and meets the guidelines and criteria for this federal historic program designation. Responsibilities include recommending the designation of historic districts and landmarks, nominating historic resources for listing on the National Register of Historic Plans, reviewing and approving applications for impacts to properties in a historic district or a landmark and landmark site, producing educational materials, programs and publications and more.
