Warnings and watches issued as Elsa takes aim on Florida’s west coast

Residents and guests in areas along the west coast of Florida are advised to finish preparations today. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to begin impacting the weather as early as tonight and continue through early Wednesday morning.
A tropical storm warning, storm surge watch and flood watch is in effect for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Levy, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota counties and all of Pinellas.
National Weather Service in Ruskin says the storm will bring multiple threats including tropical storm force winds of 40 mph and higher, flooding, storm surge of 2-4 feet, hazardous boating conditions and a potential of tornadoes.
Heavy rainfall is possible starting today with 1-3 inches possible with additional rainfall of 2-4 inches with 6 inches in some locations on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
At 11:39 a.m., Elsa was about 430 miles south-southeast of the mouth of Tampa Bay and about 360 miles south of Fort Myers. It was moving northwest at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 65 mph.
The National Hurricane Center says Elsa should move across central and western Cuba later today and pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday before beginning a trek near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Forecasters note that the west coast will be on the east side of the storm, which is where the bulk of the wind and rain will occur. Elsa is forecast to maintain maximum wind speeds of 65 mph for the next 48 hours.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for 15 counties in Florida, including counties along the west coast. Pinellas County Commissioners enacted a local state of emergency Sunday afternoon as staff continued preparations continued ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa on Tuesday.
County Administrator Barry Burton said although there was still high levels of uncertainty as to the risk and threat to Pinellas, the best course of action was to “prepare for the worst and hope of the best.”
President Joe Biden also approved an emergency declaration on Sunday for areas that will most likely be affected by Elsa. The federal declaration will allow mobilization of resources and provide reimbursement of expenses such as shelter support should it by necessary.
The county’s Information Center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Citizens can call 727-464-4333 to receive preparedness information. The deaf or hard of hearing can chat with a customer service representative at www.pinellascounty.org.
The county has opened sandbag distribution sites for unincorporated residents at John Chesnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Road in Palm Harbor and Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave. in Seminole from 1-5 p.m. or until supplies run out. Sandbags are limited to 20 per person.
Closures
Pinellas County Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, July 6-7. All summer programming, including after-care/childcare program and school-related activities are canceled.
City of Largo will close its city hall and other facilities starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The city commission meeting on July 6 is canceled. Solid waste collection of Tuesday will continue as scheduled.
Potential threats
NWS says potential threats from the storm include damage to roofing and siding, as well as damage to porches, awnings, carports and sheds. Mobile homes could be damaged especially if unanchored.
Residents are urged to remove lightweight objects from their yards as they can become dangerous projectiles when winds reach tropical-storm force.
Trees could become uprooted, especially those that are shallow rooted. Signs and fences could be blown over.
Power outages are possible. Duke Energy says its crews are preparing to respond to any potential impacts. Outages can be reported by texting OUT to 57801 or call 1-800-228-8485.
Flooding and storm surge are a big threat. Pinellas County Emergency Management launched a new Tropical Storm Flooding Risk Map to help residents access their threat. The map is available at https://storm.pinellascounty.org/.
The tool models potential storm surge flooding based on the National Hurricane Center’s forecast of the current tropical storm; however, the county said the data is not updated as the storm approaches, so residents are advised to keep monitoring the storm.
The tool shows how high the water will be above the ground, not above the finished floor of your home. Each building owner will need to determine their specific risk, officials said.
Residents in flood prone or at-risk areas should prepare their homes for flooding. Prepare a small bag with essentials to take with you in case you have to evacuate. Know your evacuation routes and plan where you will go.
Take a household inventory. Take photos and videos of expensive items. Take these records with you if you must evacuate. Place important papers such as birth certificates, passports, medical records and insurance papers in a protective cover.
Elevate or move your furniture, appliances and valuables to a safe place, such as an attic or the highest floor of your home.
If you experience flooding, take care of your physical safety first. Do not panic. Shut off water service, gas service and electricity to your home. Get yourself, your loved ones and your pets to a location safe from flooding as soon as possible.
Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you must walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.
Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the vehicle and move to higher ground immediately if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be swept away:
Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. Once the vehicle is stalled, you can be at the mercy of the forces of the flood waters and swept away. One foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups.
Prepare now
Residents can find preparedness information at www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
The first step is to determine whether or not you live in an evacuation zone. You can find out your zone by visiting pinellascounty.org/knowyourzone. Residents with a land line can call 727-453-3150 and enter their 10-digit home phone number.
Persons who might need to stay in a special needs shelter, especially if they need help with transportation, should register for the season by calling 727-464-4333.
Residents that need to go to a shelter with their pet also need to sign up at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Everyone needs a survival kit and necessary items should be purchased well in advance. Be sure to include hygiene supplies and gather important papers. For those going to a shelter, the county recommends bringing face coverings and sanitizer.
Residents should have battery-operated flashlights and radios with you. Keep tuned in to local media for flood watches and warnings.
Review a checklist of survival kit items at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm.
Officials also highly recommend that residents stay informed by signing up for Alert Pinellas at www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas.
Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced Sunday morning that buses would continue to provide service unless tropical storm winds reached 40 mph. Southwest Florida Water Management District had activated its emergency operations center to a Level 2 as it prepared for any possible impacts.
Tampa Bay Newspapers will continue to keep an eye on the storm and report on any updated information as it becomes available.