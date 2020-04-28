As Pinellas County enters its fourth week of drought conditions, Utilities reminds residents to adhere to year-round water conservation measures and current watering restrictions and schedules.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, areas of the county vary between moderate and severe drought conditions, which can result in damage to crops and pastures, elevated risk of fires, and lower streams, reservoirs and wells.
While Pinellas County Utilities customers remain under seasonal reclaimed water restrictions through June 30, drought conditions can affect all irrigation sources and further restrictions may be imposed if supplies become impacted.
Restrictions for each water source for irrigation are as follows:
County drinking water or well, lake and pond water
• Two days a week, one time per day
• Between 12:01 a.m. and 10 a.m., or between 4 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.
• Addresses ending in even numbers water on Thursday and Sunday
• Addresses ending in odd numbers water on Wednesday and Saturday
• Mixed* or no address areas water on Tuesday and Friday
If you live in Belleair, Clearwater, Dunedin, Gulfport, Oldsmar, Pinellas Park, Safety Harbor, South Pasadena, St. Petersburg or Tarpon Springs and receive drinking water from the municipal water supply, follow the municipal agency’s restrictions.
North county reclaimed water schedule
• Two days a week, one time per day
• Between 12:01 a.m. and 8 a.m., or between 4 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.
• Addresses ending in even numbers may water on Tuesday and Saturday
• Addresses ending in odd numbers may water on Wednesday and Sunday
• Mixed* or no address areas water on Wednesday and Sunday
South county reclaimed water schedule
• Three days a week, one time per day
• Between 12:01 a.m. and 10 a.m., or between 4 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.
• Addresses ending in even numbers may water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
• Addresses ending in odd numbers may water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday
• Mixed* or no address areas may water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday
*Mixed areas are common areas, entry areas/office complexes, shopping centers and other "no address" locations.
Water conservation
Residents are urged to take additional steps to conserve water, including:
• Water only when the lawn and landscape show signs of wilt or discoloration; and avoid watering when it is windy.
• Check and repair leaking sprinkler heads. Adjust to adequate cover the landscape.
• Install a rain shut-off device. Do not irrigate in the rain or if rain has occurred in the last few days.
• Water the landscape infrequently, but deeply. This encourages deeper root growth and a healthier lawn.
• Mow grass to a height of 3 inches to provide better shade for the soil, which requires less water.
• Apply 2 to 4 inches of mulch to retain moisture in the soil.
Residents should consider installing Florida-Friendly landscaping that uses low maintenance plants and environmentally sustainable practices. Visit the following websites for more information.
• https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/pdf/FYN_Plant_Selection_Guide_2015.pdf
• https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/plants
• http://floridayards.org/fyplants/
• https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/lawn-and-garden/florida-friendly-landscaping/
• http://www.floridayards.org/