Pinellas County’s December not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down to 2.5%, well below the 3.1% reported for the same month in 2018.
The county reported an unemployment rate of 2.6% in November.
The downward trend was repeated at the state level with unemployment rate decreasing from 2.7% in November to 2.5% last month. However, the United States unemployment rate increased to 3.4%, up from 3.3% in November.
The county’s labor force declined to 501,679 compared to 503,312 in November, but is still higher than the 492,601 reported in December 2018. Only 12,518 were reportedly without a job compared to 13,001 in November and 15,039 in December 2018.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area reported an unemployment rate of 2.6% down from 2.7% in November. The rate in December 2018 was 3.2%. It ranked No. 2 among the 23 state metro areas with the largest over-the-year job gains. The industry with the highest growth over the year in the local area was professional and business services with 7,500 new jobs.
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford had the most new jobs, 43,300, with Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater having 31,000, and Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall had the third most, 25,900. Only one metro area experienced job losses in December. Panama City reported 300 fewer jobs.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with three others for the rank of No. 14 among the 24 metro areas. Homosassa Springs MSA and The Villages MSA tied for the No. 1 spot with the highest unemployment rate, 4%. Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall Metropolitan Division claimed the No. 24 position with the lowest rate, 1.8%.
Of the county’s in the local metro area, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties had the lowest unemployment rate, 2.5% and tied with 10 other counties for the rank of No. 48 out of the state’s 67 counties.
Pasco County tied with four counties for the rank of No. 20 with an unemployment rate of 3%. Hernando County tied with two others for the rank of No. 6 with an unemployment rate of 3.6%.
Hendry County continues to hold the No. 1 rank with the highest unemployment rate in the state, 4.6%. Miami-Dade and Monroe counties tied for No. 66 with the lowest rate, 1.8%.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.