Future of term limits in Pinellas up to citizen’s initiative

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers tried one more time Feb. 22 to convince fellow commissioners to place a referendum on the November ballot for 12 year term limits.
Eggers wanted to support a citizen’s group that is attempting to get a referendum on the ballot for term limits of eight years.
The Feb. 22 request was Eggers’ third try. He made requests to place the matter on the ballot during two work sessions. The first time was in October and the second was in December. However, Eggers and Commissioner Kathleen Peters were the only ones to show support.
Commission Chair Charlie Justice joined Peters and Eggers by voting yes on Feb. 22. Still, the matter failed. Eggers said it would be his last time to bring his request before the board.
Eggers maintains that citizens have asked him for assistance to move forward with a referendum that recognizes the will of the people put into play back in 1996 when 73% of voters passed a term limits referendum placed on the ballot by a citizen’s initiative called eight is enough.
Despite voters’ approval, term limits were never implemented due to a series of court cases dealing with constitutionality. No serious efforts have been made since that time for term limits.
However, recently a group of citizens have become increasingly more critical of incumbent commissioners especially as measures were put into place to try to combat the spread of COVID-19. Some have spoken openly about efforts to find new elected officials that would allow for fresh ideas and more support for individual freedoms.
Since the beginning of the year, more citizens have been attending commission meetings to request that term limits be placed on the ballot. Approximately 16 spoke in favor Feb. 22 with only one speaker saying term limits were not needed.
Those in favor of term limits believe implementing term limits is the best way to give more residents an opportunity to serve. However, others believe term limits are not needed because elections provide a mechanism for choosing representation. Those in favor of term limits assert that incumbents have an advantage at the ballot box.
Friends of Pinellas County has started a petition drive and needs 55,000 signatures, or 8% of registered voters, by the end of August to get the question on the ballot, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The referendum would be for eight years. Eggers proposal calls for 12-year terms.
“I thought I’d take at least one more shot — using the baseball analogy of three strikes and you’re out,” Eggers said. “I do think it’s something we ought to think about because again the residents did this herculean task for 25 years ago. … It would be our way of saying, look you don’t need to go through that herculean task again.”
Peters wanted to schedule a work session to take a “deep dive” into all the options, making sure whatever decision was made was best for future commissions. However, not enough time was available. County Attorney Jewel White said the commission needed to pass an ordinance that included the ballot language and the language that would be inserted into the county’s charter. Time also would be needed to properly advertise the public hearings. To get the matter of the ballot, five yes votes would be needed.
Unlike the citizen’s initiative Eggers wanted 12 years.
“Twelve years is my sense of what’s right for commissioners to get the job done in a timely fashion,” Eggers said. “I’m thinking that would be slightly more palatable to you for consideration versus the folks who seem to think eight is enough,” adding that the “dialogue is healthy and the right thing to do. Again this is the last time I bring it forward. I think the reason and rationale behind it are clear. They’re simple. They’re straight forward. They’re democratic. They are nonpartisan. They are about doing what’s right for our residents giving them a chance to vote on an item that many, many, many of them feel strongly about.”
Commissioner Rene Flowers asked County Attorney Jewel White if the commission had placed referendum questions on the ballot per request of citizens in the past. White could only remember one time years ago on a question dealing with protections for environmental land. She said the commission had never placed a referendum on term limits on the ballot. The previous referendum had been done by citizen initiative.
She reminded commissioners that state law provided three ways to get a referendum on the ballot: citizen initiative, request of the charter review commission or by the county commission.
“I just want to say for the record that just because people don’t come here and speak doesn’t mean that there aren’t people who feel a different way than the persons who come here and speak,” Flowers said.
She said she appreciated those who made positive comments but pointed out that some of the comments had not been factual. Justice also brought up the issue with misinformation from some the speakers. Examples included statements that congress has term limits when it does not and comments stating that commissioners promoted tyranny and Marxism.
Flowers said residents have an opportunity to get the referendum on the ballot and do not need help from the commission by going through the process. She said if the petition drive was successful, people would be allowed to vote.
“If individuals vote the way they did before then that’s what will happen,” she said. “If they choose to vote in a different vein, that’s what happens.”
“Plenty of organizations in Pinellas have term limits that function incredibly well,” Justice said. “I don’t think term limits are evil. I don’t think they are incessantly bad. I don’t believe they are the panacea we heard from some of the speakers today that is will cure the issues of some of the problems that are in politics.”
He said the laundry list of complaints and concerns about elections should go to the Florida legislature since it is in control of the law in Florida.
“We (Pinellas County) do not control a single election law in Florida,” Justice said. “So if you think an election law has been perverted to benefit a particular group or individuals, I encourage you to communicate with the Florida legislature.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.