EAST LAKE — Pinellas County commissioners approved a request from East Lake Community Library for $20,000 for a new aluminum shed to replace two existing sheds that have deteriorated to the point that the items inside are no longer being protected.
The library currently has two outdoor wooden sheds it uses to store such things as materials, donations and program supplies in what was described as “less than ideal conditions.” According to an application for an allocation from the county’s Municipal Funding Taxing Unit project fund, the old wooden sheds are not air-conditioned and over time have deteriorated. Numerous items stored inside need to be thrown away due to mold and mildew.
Library Director Lois Eannel wrote that the library had lost many quality donations that could have been sold in the Friends of the Library book store or used as prizes for the Summer Reading Program.
Plans call for demolition and removal of the two existing sheds. They will be replaced with one large 12-foot by 30-foot aluminum shed anchored to the existing cement slab on the southeast portion of the library’s property.
After the new shed is installed, electrical connections will be added to provide lighting, air conditioning, fans and other components to enhance the shed’s functionality and preserve the items stored inside.
The new shed will have double-doors, windows and a ramp. To maximize space and prevent clutter, organizational components such as tiered shelving, wall hooks, bins and other storage solutions will be used.
Eannel writes that due to supply chain issues, delivery of the shed is not expected for eight to 10 months after the order is placed.
“However, it is worth the wait, if approved, since this structure will come with a 20-year warranty and can sustain winds up to 180 mph,” Eannel wrote in the application. “Once the building is installed, we can begin to use it immediately while waiting for electrical permits to proceed with lighting, air conditioning, etc.”
She pointed out several long-term results including “assurances” from the Friends of the Library to pay for sunshades or a canopy structure over the remainder of the concrete slab to create an outdoor venue for special events. The shed could then be used to house program components, such as portable outdoor seating and tables to be used for classrooms and workshops, which would expand the shed’s use to more than just storage.
Eannel provided quotes from three vendors for the shed, including one for $14,070, $14,635 and $11,585 plus one quote for demolition of the existing shed for $2,950. The cost for a shed organization system came in at $480. Quotes for electrical installation were pending. The latest estimate was $2,500. Total cost for the project was estimated at $20,000.
Part of the application for funding asks how a project aligns with the county’s strategic plan.
“Health and safety are of utmost concern and the unhealthy conditions that are evident in the existing sheds need to be removed,” Eannel wrote. “The new shed will be both functional and attractive and will serve many purposes, giving the library greater flexibility with its donations, program supplies, etc. thereby fostering continued economic growth.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.