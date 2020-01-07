Registration opens for Pinellas Clerk’s Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony

Couples wanting to make the most romantic day of the year extra special, with a wedding or vow renewal, are encouraged to register for the Pinellas Clerk’s 14th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremony.
Up to 50 couples are expected to be joined together for one group wedding ceremony on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in the picturesque Florida Botanical Gardens. Couples must register online no later than Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 by visiting https://clerkvalentinesdaywedding.eventbrite.com/
To be eligible to participate in the Valentine’s Day wedding, application for a marriage license must be made between Dec. 16, and Feb. 7. The Clerk has waived the normal $30 ceremony fee. Standard marriage license fees will still apply.
The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in the Wedding Garden of the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. All couples should arrive by 1 p.m. with their marriage license and identification. Wedding photography packages may be purchased with cash, checks or any major credit card the day of the event or by visiting https://clerkvalentinesweddingphotos.eventbrite.com.
A single ceremony will unite all couples in attendance. Everyone will be serenaded with a cappella melodies performed by the Charmonizers Barbershop Quartet. In addition, the couples will be treated to beautiful melodies performed by Deputy Clerk Wanda Humbert and Pinellas County employee James Beaty.
After the ceremony, couples and their guests will celebrate with wedding cake and refreshments provided by local sponsors. Couples will receive a special Commemorative Marriage Certificate, which will be mailed within one week from the date of the ceremony with the official Certificate of Marriage.
“Hosting this event is something we look forward to all year long,” said Ken Burke, Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. “Helping local and out-of-state citizens get married or renew their vows is an honor.”
The Clerk’s office is displaying the community event complete with an eye-catching window display at the downtown Clearwater Courthouse. Aimee Matsko and Shantel Griffin, owners of Bearer of the Bling Bridal in Kenneth City, volunteered to design and set up the Clerk’s window display once again this year.
For more information, call the Clerk’s office at 727-464-3008 or email recording@mypinellasclerk.org. For information about the Florida Botanical Gardens, visit www.flbg.org.