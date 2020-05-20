Pinellas County Utilities is continuing the suspension of water service terminations for lack of payment through June 30.
Individuals who need help to pay their bills can apply for help from the Pinellas CARES financial relief program, which is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
This fund provides one-time financial assistance to individuals and families who have lost jobs or significant income due to COVID-19 to help pay for overdue utility bills, rent, or mortgage. For more information, text COVIDCARES to 898211.
For the safety of our employees, Utilities’ customer care offices will remain closed to walk-in visitors. Meetings at the facilities will be by appointment only.
Customer service is available by calling 727-464-4000 or email custsrv@pinellascounty.org. Bills can be paid online or by mail at Pinellas County Utilities, P.O. Box 31208, Tampa, FL 33631-3208
Customers may also place payments at drop box locations:
• Pinellas County Government Center, 29582 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
• Pinellas County Utilities, 14 South Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
• Pinellas County Utilities, GMD, 6730 142nd Ave., Largo.
• City of St. Pete Beach, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach.