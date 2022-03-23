CLEARWATER — The Forward Pinellas board on March 9 unanimously approved an Equity Action Plan designed to ensure that its leadership, resources and plans are “inclusionary and equitable.”
For the past year, staff has been conducting an equity assessment of operations and activities using research, stakeholder engagement and analysis as part of its work on a strategic plan to enhance equity within systems, policies and practices that have resulted in historical inequities, especially among ethnic minorities.
Angela Ryan, principal planner, said major discrepancies in safety impact had been discovered based on where people lived. For example, more traffic crashes occur in areas with low-income minorities, the county’s most vulnerable. And only 3.3% of transit funding goes to low-income, minority areas.
Ryan said more public outreach and feedback are required to determine what the public needs to make life better. Needs-assessment categories include public transportation, mobility options, affordable housing, quality employment, healthy food and political voice.
First in a stipulated list of action items and equity policies: to “remove barriers for political voice” and improve access to the decision-making process for all. Ways to remove barriers include finding solutions to allow more to serve on government committees and boards and expansion of multi-lingual information.
Board members talked about the many obstacles they encounter in public service. Board Chair and Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy said it was challenging to find time to serve as an elected official and still have time to full time work.
“When I’m here, I’m not making money,” Kennedy said, adding that the stipend elected officials, especially those at the smaller municipalities, is not enough to replace a paycheck.
Board Member and County Commissioner Dave Eggers talked about the time meetings are scheduled. For example, Forward Pinellas meets at 1 p.m. on workdays, making it difficult to serve on the board.
Board Member and Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith went from working full time to part time at the Largo Public Library, so he had time to serve on the commission. Board Member and St. Petersburg Council vice-chair Brandi Gabbard said it was even more challenging for young people to get involved.
All agreed that the capability for virtual meetings introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic had enhanced accessibility. However, Board Member and County Commissioner pointed out that meeting virtually was governed by the state and its availability could change at any time.
The second equity policy involved local organization collaboration, or “how do we meet people where they’re at,” Ryan said, adding that cross-sector and cross-jurisdictional partnerships were needed to transform the public/private collaborative process.
Policy three is increasing access to equitable transportation options, land use decisions and availability to quality employment, education and other necessities, such as healthy food.
The final and fourth policy is “strengthen awareness and agency accountability” and involves equity needs, inclusion and structural racism.
The Action Plan is the first step toward Forward Pinellas’ efforts to meet the needs of disadvantaged people, while seeking social justice and redefining the way the agency’s internal structure, policies and the way it does outreach, Ryan said. The plan also includes prioritizing funding transportation projects.
Goals and objectives include increasing community voice for historically excluded communities; building communities of opportunity; developing equitable access to transportation, jobs, education and homes; and strengthening awareness and partner collaboration.
Residents interested in helping create equitable opportunities can visit forwardpinellas.org/get-involved. For more information about the equity assessment, visit www.forwardpinellas.org/equity.
“More than 70% of our most dangerous roadways in Pinellas County are in low income and minority communities,” Kennedy said. “I am proud the Forward Pinellas Board adopted this Equity Action Pan to make strides to keeping all people safe on our roadways. I’m looking forward to finding solutions to ensure everyone has access to jobs, transportation, education and affordable homes.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.