One of the three systems National Hurricane Center has been watching developed into Tropical Depression 13 late Wednesday night. It could become Tropical Storm Laura later today or on Friday morning.
The long-range tracking map currently puts Florida and Pinellas County in the storm’s long-range cone of uncertainty starting early next week. But that could change. Computer models are in “fairly good agreement” for the early days of the five-day forecast period, according to NHC’s 5 a.m. discussion; however, after that not so much.
The depression is expected to strengthen. The question is how much. Intensity models do not agree. Some show Tropical Depression 13 becoming a major hurricane within five days and others showing it degenerating into an open wave. NHC’s forecast takes middle ground.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, the depression was 830 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest at 21 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph. It needs a minimum of 39 mph sustained winds to be classified as a named storm. NCH said the depression could become a tropical storm later today or on Friday.
The depression or storm is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and be near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.
NHC continues to monitor two additional systems. One tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours. It is expected to produce heavy rainfall over Central America and southeastern Mexico.
The second system also is a tropical wave. This one is over western Africa. Forecasters give it a 40% chance of development into a tropical cyclone within five days.
Pinellas County’s preparedness plans
Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins took time to brief county commissioners on preparedness plans Aug. 11 as the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season moves into its busiest months.
Since the season began on June 1, 11 named storms have formed and two hurricanes. The season ends on Nov. 30.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center updated its hurricane season outlook on Aug. 6. NOAA now predicts that this year could have between 19-25 named storms, seven-11 hurricanes and three-six major hurricanes, which are a Category 3 or above.
However, Perkins doesn’t rely on predictions.
“We always must remain vigilant and prepare for that one or several storms that could potentially impact us, no matter how many storms are predicted for the season,” she told commissioners at an Aug. 11 meeting.
She said Emergency Management staff had evaluated the county’s facilities between October and December and were pleased to find that the goal for shelter space had been met. The county had 44,000 spaces. The goal had been 43,000.
“So we were very excited because we had surpassed that goal. Then COVID-19 happened,” she said.
So the last few months, staff has been revising preparedness plans adding the need to keep the public safe during a pandemic.
One of the things they did was look to see if it would be possible to reduce the number of people that would need to respond to an evacuation, Perkins said. And, they evaluated ways to increase the number of sites and options for sheltering. The also looked at how they would need to change the way they work at the Emergency Management Operations Center.
Perkins said they looked at the evacuation process. They evaluated storm surge probabilities for a smaller subset using directional maps. She said current evacuation maps use overlays for all like storms regardless of direction or speed.
“We know we’ll only get hit by one storm at a time,” she said. “So we lump all the directions and speeds together and that has been the standard.”
This year, they looked at an approaching storm from the perspective of direction and speed. For example, if a storm was headed toward Pinellas County from southeast Florida, heading northwest as an exiting storm, some areas of the county would have less storm surge than they would from a storm that entering the county from the Gulf of Mexico headed due east.
She said using that concept, they could reduce the number of people that needed to evacuate and increase the number of available shelters. This is a method she used when working for Emergency Management at Miami-Dade County.
She said NOAA sends out “probabilistic surge” information about 48 hours in advance of landfall, which provides a “smaller footprint of where inundation will be.” However, that information wouldn’t be as helpful with a large storm, as it takes 44 hours to complete an evacuation.
In addition, NOAA put out new surge data in July for the Gulf of Mexico. Emergency Management has been using that new information to update its evacuation maps, focusing primarily on more inland locations, C, D and E evacuation zones.
The problem is that there is little time to communicate any changes to the public, Perkins said.
She gave an example of how all the new information could help this year. The example was for a long-term care facility located in a D evacuation zone. Normally, it would be required to evacuate during a Category 4 hurricane. However, depending on the direction and speed of the storm, it might be safe for the facilities’ residents to shelter in place, meaning fewer of the vulnerable population would have to be moved.
Finding shelter space
For those who might have to evacuate, providing shelter space during a pandemic was a priority. Staff worked to find ways to provide as much space between individuals and family units as possible. They looked at the composition of families that came to shelters during Hurricane Irma to come up with a plan to allocate space.
The goal was to provide 60 square feet for individuals and 60 square feet for families with up to three people who had been living together to share. Larger families would have slightly larger spaces. Space would have to be maintained between the units, she said.
Perkins said the county is in “really good shape” through a Category 3 hurricane, but beyond that, things get “a little tight.” She also said because of the need to provide more space, more shelters would need to be opened for each storm.
Normally, for a Category 1 storm, the county would open six shelters. This year, 14 would be needed to shelter the same number of people.
Emergency Management continues to encourage people to consider alternatives to public shelters, such as staying with family or friends that live outside an evacuation zone. Churches and businesses are being asked to look for suitable buildings that might be used to shelter employees or constituents, she said.
Perkins said the state had been working with hotels to enter into contracts to open up for non-congregant shelter locations. They have to meet or exceed 2002 building code and be outside an evacuation area. They also must have a transfer switch so a generator can be added and have access to a kitchen or feeding facilities.
Emergency Management contacted the county’s Convention Visitor’s Bureau and local chambers of commerce to identify hotels interested in participating. She said if a hurricane approaches, online access would be made available to the public to access those options.
Safety measures
Safety is a priority for shelters, Perkins said. Temperature checks and screening for symptoms will be done for anyone entering any shelter location. She said personal protective equipment will be provided to all workers and masks will be provided to the public that don’t bring their own or lose them. The cleaning schedule has been increased and hand sanitation stations will be set up at all shelter. Increased signage will be posted to remind people of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.
Anyone who is exhibiting symptoms or has a confirmed case of COVID-19 should shelter at home if it is safe to do so, she said. Another alternative would be a non-congregant shelter, such as a hotel. If those alternatives aren’t possible, a space will be found for them.
She said separate shelters will be identified for those who are COVID-19 positive and have no place else to go. If they come into a shelter and they cannot be moved because of weather conditions, they will be isolated.
Help with staffing
Perkins said during a meeting with Pinellas County Schools concerns were expressed about the ability to provide staffing this year. She said the same concerns had been voiced others including the American Red Cross.
She has reached out to the sheriff’s office, which has identified 51 non-sworn employees who have volunteered to help. Fifty-three county employees also have volunteered. County Administrator Barry Burton pointed out that many county employees will be working if a hurricane threatens and would not be available to help in the shelters.
Perkins said people are needed to work with school principals and facility managers to make sure everything in the building is working properly and to help with registration and screening. Others are needed to help make sure people are following the rules, that they are getting fed and to help out as needed.
Staying in touch
Residents are encouraged to download the Ready Pinellas App, which now has the ability to send out real time notifications. People with special needs are asked to register now, so they can be included in any plans. More buses and vans will be needed to transport people due to the need to maintain distancing.
For more information, visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/default.htm or call 727-464-3800.
Suzette Porter is TBN's Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.