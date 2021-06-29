LARGO — Pinellas County Commissioners unanimously approved funding June 22 for four more projects as part of the Penny for Pinellas Affordable Housing Program.
The goal of the program is to facilitate construction of hundreds of homes at affordable rents throughout the county.
Ten applications were received during a third round of funding and four of the 10 were recommended by an evaluation committee. Six were rejected because the projects were not yet ready to proceed; however, staff is continuing to work with the applicants.
Among the four projects was Whispering Pines Apartments, 26555 54th Ave. S. in St. Petersburg, which will provide 20 units for special needs families with children making less than 60% of the Area Median Income. AMI in Pinellas is $72,700 with 50% AMI for a one-person household at $25,850 and 80% AMI at $41,350.
The developer, Pinellas Affordable Living Inc. will receive $680,000 for land acquisition and closing costs.
Sixty90 on Central at 6090 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg is a mixed-use project by DDA Development. Commissioners approved $3.5 million for construction costs in exchange for 42 units at 80% AMI and 141 units at 120% of AMI. The 204-unit apartment complex also will have 21 units at market rate.
Representatives from Faith in Strength for Action Together, a faith-based coalition comprised of several church congregations, objected to funding Sixty90 because they say it does not provide enough of what the group considers to be affordable units with rent of 60% AMI and below.
However, the county commission has made it clear that while the goal is to provide as many affordable units as possible, it is still desirable to have mixed-use projects that accommodate more income ranges. In addition, there also is a need to provide workforce housing, which is considered at 120% AMI or less.
Commissioner Pat Gerard expressed frustration with FAST. She said the group says it understand and supports what the county is trying to do, but when projects with units with rents of more than 80% AMI are approved, they criticize the commission.
“I think we’re getting a deal,” she said of the project approved June 22. “It’s not realistic to think we can get them all at 60% or less. The more mixed use projects we do the more projects we can get.”
Commission Chair Dave Eggers said the Central Avenue project was the lowest cost project to the county.
“It meets the mixed use, which is what we say we want,” he said.
Commissioner Rene Flowers pointed out that the Central Avenue project was the only one that wanted funding for construction. All the others were for land acquisition.
She said she understood the need for affordable housing, but that it was difficult to do. She doesn’t think the county will ever get to a point where they can fund 100% of projects at 60% AMI or less.
“I think staff has done a decent job to make a dent in the need,” she said.
Commissioner Karen Seel agreed.
“Our goal is not to provide public housing,” she said.
The other two projects provide units at rents of 60% AMI and below, and include $1 million for land acquisition for a 51-unit project by Innovare by Volunteers of America at Fifth Avenue South and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street in St. Petersburg.
Funding of $6.75 million in land acquisition money was approved for Oakhurst Trace by Southport Pinellas III for a 220 unit mid-rise, low-income apartment community at U.S. 19 N. in Pinellas Park.
Housing and Finance Authority staff will now do property appraisals, title searches, loan underwriting, financial analysis and other due diligence activities before preparing funding agreements, leases, loan documents and affordability restrictions.
This was the third and final round of applications. The first round resulted in commission approval for four projects with just over $11 million in funding. No projects were approved in round two. So far, $23.4 million in funding has been approved for 884 affordable units.
The commission also unanimously approved a$500,000 affordable housing construction loan with Delmar Terrace South LLC for a multifamily rental housing development.
The project is for new construction of 65 multi-family affordable apartment units including 10 units restricted to households making 50% AMI or below and 55 units restricted to 60% AMI or less.
Boley Centers Inc. will provide case management for tenant services including self-sufficiency and employment skills, health referrals and financial management.
The city of St. Petersburg provided $334,000 for construction of the project and the county previously provided $1 million to purchase the property using money from the Penny for Pinellas Land Assembly Program.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.