CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners gave unanimous approval Feb. 22 to an agreement for collaboration of housing-related initiatives over the next 10 years.
The Advantage Pinellas Housing Compact between the county, Forward Pinellas, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo and Pinellas Park cements a partnership on affordable housing initiatives.
The initiatives include development of a housing action plan and regulatory tool kit with best practices for production and preservation of housing. The agreement also creates corridor planning strategies to locate housing, jobs and educational opportunities while addressing housing inequality and impacts of affordable housing and health.
In addition, the compact provides a diversity of housing types to provide for different needs with joint education and communication initiatives.
County Administrator Barry Burton pointed out that the agreement includes all strategies for all housing types using a common set of policies.
Commissioner Pat Gerard described it as helpful. She said it streamlined the process and even helped with those looking for market rate housing. She said the process of maintaining the initiatives takes a lot of time and energy, adding that some of could be done without always having to take on regulations, which can vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.
Burton said some things were privately controlled, meaning there had not been one place to go to find and connect with housing. This agreement helps to remove these barriers.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters said the compact is important if the county expects professionals such as teachers and nurses to be able to find an affordable place to live so they can work in the county.
The compact calls for partners to collaborate on an action plan to increase affordability through developer incentives, local funding, zoning changes and other potential policies.
The goal is to make production of affordable homes easier through new zoning policies that allow a wider range of housing types while also increasing financial incentives to build residential developments with rents below market prices.
One goal is to speed up production of affordable housing using local, state and federal funds and incentives, including the Penny for Pinellas Affordable Housing Program launched in 2019. Funds from the Penny housing program are already supporting production of 878 homes set at affordable rents, such as the Skyway Lofts Apartments, which opened to new tenants last week in St. Petersburg.
“Pinellas County and our partners are committed to building a better future where our children and their families can afford to live and thrive in this community — that’s what this housing compact is all about,” said Commission chairman Charlie Justice.
“Housing affordability is bigger than any one community, and we won’t solve it if we’re each going it alone,” said Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton in a press release. “The Advantage Pinellas Housing Compact is a long-term partnership to address the critical shortage of affordable housing in the county and improve the lives of our current and future residents.”
Forward Pinellas and the four municipalities have already signed onto the compact. A staff working group representing the partners will begin work on a housing action plan that will identify steps for implementing a variety of housing policies. Other municipalities and agencies will be invited to join the compact as the plan is rolled out.
Immediate help is now available for renters, homeowners, and residents can get help with overdue rent or legal aid for evictions through the Emergency Rental Assistance and Eviction Assistance programs.
To date, the county has helped more than 10,000 individuals and families stay in their homes through rental assistance and the program continues to take new applicants.
For more information about the Advantage Pinellas Countywide Housing Compact and the County’s affordable housing program at: www.homesforpinellas.org.
In other business, the commission:
• Deferred action on a design services agreement for the Jail Security Entry Center until March 8 to allow commissioners time to visit the jail campus and get answers to outstanding concerns. The two-phase project will include relocation and streamlining of prisoner release facilities.
• Unanimously approved an ordinance that regulates private sewer laterals including permitting collection systems.
• Unanimously approved a resolution authoring the county administrator to establish and implement programs that address conditions of private sewer laterals and collection systems to reduce the impact to the county’s sewer system.
• Unanimously approved a third amendment with the Forestry Company for Ecosystem Management for Al-Bar and Cross Bar ranches in Pasco County.
• Unanimously approved a the 2022 Weedon Island Preserve Management Plan update as required by the state.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.