Pinellas County News Briefs - March 2, 2021

Pinellas County again earns Tree City USA community designation
Pinellas County has earned the Arbor Day Foundation’s designation of Tree City USA for the fourth year in a row, as well as a Growth Award, for its commitment to effective urban forest management.
Although more than 150 Florida communities received the Tree City USA designation, Pinellas is one of only four counties in the state that were so honored. Eleven Pinellas municipalities were also recognized: Belleair, Clearwater, Dunedin, Gulfport, Largo, Oldsmar, Pinellas Park, Safety Harbor, Seminole, St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs.
“If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time,” Arbor Day president Dan Lambe wrote in a letter to County Administrator Barry A. Burton. “Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being and energy use. Pinellas County is stepping up to do its part.”
The Growth Award is presented by the Arbor Day Foundation to participating Tree City USA communities that demonstrate higher levels of tree care and community engagement. The city of Tarpon Springs joined Pinellas County in being recognized.
“Trees play a vital role in our everyday lives,” said Michael DePappa, section manager for Pinellas County Urban Forestry and Landscape Services. “When communities manage trees properly, our green infrastructure becomes more resilient, sustainable and equitable. Trees planted today will offer social, environmental and economic benefits for years to come.”
The Tree City USA is a national recognition program that began in 1976 and is sponsored by the Abor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.
To qualify for the designation, a community must meet four standards:
• Have a tree board or department responsible for trees on city/county-owned property.
• Have a tree care ordinance that forms the foundation of a tree care program.
• Have a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita.
• Have an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Pinellas County will recognize Arbor Day and Earth Day with a joint proclamation at a County Commission meeting on April 13. This is the fifth time since 2016 that the County has received the Tree City USA designation.
Justice elected to another term as chairman of Tampa Bay Estuary Program Board
Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice was unanimously elected for a third term to serve as Chairman of the Tampa Bay Estuary Program on Feb. 19.
"I am honored to continue serving as Chair of this board. We have great members who are committed to continuing the improvements made in the quality of Tampa Bay," Justice said in a press release. “And the Estuary Program staff are all passionate about this program and the role they serve in improving and maintaining the quality of our Tampa Bay waterways.”
The Tampa Bay Estuary Program set a goal of a return of at least 38,000 acres of seagrass in the bay. Strategies agreed to by the partner governments led to the current level of over 41,000 acres. This is the highest level of seagrass since 1950.
A recent project in the Tampa Bay Estuary boundary included a partnership with the city of Treasure Island to construct a functional living shoreline along the waterfront to enhance water quality prior to it entering Boca Ciega Bay.
A living shoreline can consist of removing sections of seawall, installing seawall enhancement features, planting marsh grass, and improving the existing pond and surrounding waters. More details about this and other projects such as the SPC STEM Center Living Shoreline and the Philippe Park Living Shoreline in Safety Harbor can be found at https://tbep.org/.
The Tampa Bay National Estuary Program was established in 1991 as a partnership of Hillsborough, Manatee and Pinellas counties; the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater; the Southwest Florida Water Management District; the Florida Department of Environmental Protection; and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Pasco County joined the Program in 2016.
In 1998, these and six other partners signed a formal Interlocal Agreement, and ancillary agreements, pledging to achieve the goals of the newly completed Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan for Tampa Bay, called Charting The Course. The Plan culminated nearly six years of scientific research into the Bay's most pressing problems.
‘Leaders Against Litter’ kick off 2021 Great American Cleanup
ST. PETERSBURG — Keep Pinellas Beautiful, the local Keep America Beautiful affiliate, held a Leaders Against Litter, 2021 Great American Cleanup kick-off event on March 1 at Gandy Beach.
Commissioner Charlie Justice presented the proclamation. The one-day cleanup served to kick off the Great American Cleanup and showcase community leaders and elected officials “leading the way” in the local charge against litter.
The purpose of this initiative is to raise awareness about how Florida’s pervasive litter problem affects communities by inviting community leaders to observe the problem first-hand by cleaning up a local site and educating participants about the direct and indirect costs and damage caused by litter.
Attendees were asked to make a public commitment to:
• SPEAK UP and spread the word that litter is not acceptable in Florida.
• PICK UP litter whenever you see it.
• STAND UP and lead the way for a litter-free Florida.
The Great American Cleanup is Keep America Beautiful’s signature event and is the nation’s largest community improvement program. It begins nationwide in March and extends through June.
Keep Pinellas Beautiful, along with other organizations in Keep America Beautiful’s national network of more than 600 community-based affiliates, plan volunteer events and education programs that help to: renew public parks, trails and recreation areas; clean, enhance and protect shorelines, beaches and waterways; remove litter and debris from roadways, storm drains and public spaces; reduce waste and improve recycling; and plant trees, flowers and community gardens.
For more information, visit https://www.kpbcares.org.
PSTA’s Board approves AVA extension in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Board of Directors approved an extension of service for Autonomous Vehicle Advantage Feb. 24, to continue operating in St. Petersburg until March 28.
The fare free all-electric shuttle is the state’s first autonomous vehicle fleet launched by a transit agency in mixed traffic.
AVA’s extension in St. Petersburg still must be approved by the St. Petersburg City Council. It is expected to be on the agenda for the city council meeting on March 4.
The free service had been expected to end the first of March.
AVA will continue to operate along Bayshore Drive Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Riders will be able to enjoy the Waterfront District of the Sunshine City, including attractions like the St. Pete Pier, the Vinoy, Mahaffey Theater and Dali Museum.
The shuttle uses eight sensors on the outside of the vehicle providing a 360-degree view of the environment. An on-board shuttle attendant, or copilot, serves as an ambassador for the riders to learn more about the technology and oversee the high-quality passenger experience
The functionality of the shuttle is enabled by a safe, pre-determined planned route. AVA is equipped with multiple onboard LiDAR sensors and GPS tracking to ensure the path is maintained during operation.
The vehicle performance is monitored by an onboard shuttle specialist as well as Beep’s Global Command Center located in Orlando. The vehicles are 100% electric, cost less than $30 per month to charge, and react 10 times faster than a human can, while never getting distracted from the roadway.
Riders are required to wear a seatbelt and use a face covering while on the shuttle. Passengers are limited to one round trip.
Pinellas County hiring lifeguards for 2021 beach season
Seasonal lifeguards are needed in Pinellas County to ensure public health and safety of the community at the county’s beach parks.
Lifeguards will be stationed at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard parks from April to September.
Positions are available for full-time or part-time seasonal employment, with pay starting at $13.95 per hour for new lifeguards and $14.58 per hour for senior-level lifeguards. Lifeguards may work 10-hour shifts. To apply, visit www.pinellascounty.org/careers.
Requirements for the position include:
• American Red Cross lifeguarding certification, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and/or experience
• Current CPR/AED and first aid certification
• Must complete 500-meter swim under 10 minutes and one-mile run under eight minutes
• Must be able to complete the 40-hours of training provided by Pinellas County Beach Patrol program
• Must be at least 18 years old
• Ability to work at one of our county beach park as schedule and staffing demands
• Ability to work a variety of schedules including weekends and holidays, and compulsory work periods in special, emergency and/or disaster situations
• Must possess a valid USA driver license
Highly-desirable qualifications:
• Current first responder, E.M.T. or paramedic certification
A list of current job openings is available at www.pinellascounty.org/careers.
Certain service members and veterans, and the spouses and family members of the service members and veterans, receive preference and priority in employment by the state and are encouraged to apply for the positions being filled.
CareerSource Pinellas announces board vacancies
Pinellas County commissioners are accepting applications for appointments to the CareerSource Pinellas Board of Directors for one and two-year volunteer terms.
The ideal applicants will have an executive or owner-level position with a company located in Pinellas County.
Applications must be received Friday, March 31, at 3 p.m.
The board of directors engages business and community leaders to develop a broad-based workforce system. The governing board is comprised of both private and public sector representatives in compliance with federal and state laws.
Board membership is at least 51% local business representatives. Other mandated representatives include education, economic development, labor organizations, community- based organizations relating to social services, veterans, youth, older workers, and persons with disabilities.
To apply for CareerSource Pinellas Board of Directors positions:
• Complete the mandatory online application here: www.pinellascounty.org/boards
• All business applicants must upload a letter of nomination from a local Chamber of Commerce, industry or professional organization with the online application.
County commissioners will review all applications and make selections at a future meeting.
Applications are also being accepted for two appointments to the CareerSource Pinellas Audit Committee for two-year terms. It is preferred that applicants have an accounting, finance and/or business background for these volunteer positions.
Applications must be received by Friday, March 31,at 3 p.m.
The Audit Committee is responsible for arranging and procuring the annual audit of any and all programs operated by CareerSource Pinellas, including the selection of an audit firm and approval of annual audit plans; reviewing reports monitoring the activities, operations and expenditures under the programs operated by CareerSource Pinellas; reviewing annual reports; and monitoring of CareerSource Pinellas programs.
Please note that all materials submitted to Pinellas County Government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.