TAMPA — Southwest Florida Water Management District’s governing board voted to decrease property taxes by adopting a proposed rolled-back millage rate of 0.2260 mill for the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The millage rate is 10.8% lower than the current fiscal year adopted millage rate of 0.2535 mill, a savings to taxpayers of approximately $15.5 million.
For the owner of a $150,000 home with a $50,000 homestead exemption, the district tax would be $22.60 a year, or about $1.88 per month.
The total fiscal year 2023 proposed budget for the district is $212.9 million and includes $91.8 million for cooperative funding initiatives and district grants.
Through these cooperative funding partnerships, district funds will be leveraged resulting in a total regional investment of $168 million for sustainable alternative water supply development, water quality improvements, and other water resource management projects. The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
The district will hold a tentative budget hearing on Sept. 6 at 5:01 p.m. at the Tampa Service Office, located at 7601 U.S. Highway 301.
The Governing Board will vote on the final budget on Sept. 20 at 5:01 p.m., at the Tampa Service Office.