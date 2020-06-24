Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas has eliminated the additional fee associated with registrations renewed by mail or online through taxcollect.com.
Effective immediately, residents will no longer have to pay extra when they chose to renew their registration through the mail or online at taxcollect.com.
Initially the fee was implemented to cover extra postage costs associated with mailing the renewed registrations and license plates to customers who chose to renew outside of an office. However, after some analysis, it was determined these methods are more efficient and less costly to the organization.
"We immediately decided to pass this savings on to our customers. Especially right now, in the midst of this pandemic, many people are looking for ways to get things done without having to leave the safety of their homes," said Thomas. "We hope this encourages customers to take advantage of these alternative options, knowing the convenience isn't going to cost more."
The cost savings only applies to registrations renewed on taxcollect.com or mailed to the tax collector's office. The fee removal will be reflected on the August renewal notices, but the change is already in effect.
For more information about the tax collector's office or to access the online services visit taxcollect.com.