Lifeguards needed for 2022 beach season
Seasonal lifeguards are needed in Pinellas County to ensure the public health and safety of the community at beach parks. Lifeguards will be stationed at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard parks from April to September. Individuals who enjoy helping the public in a fast-paced, detail-oriented role are encouraged to apply.
Positions are available for full-time or part-time seasonal employment, with a pay range of $14.22 to $18.49 per hour for new lifeguards and $14.87 to $19.33 per hour for senior lifeguards.
Lifeguards may work 10-hour shifts. To apply, visit: www.pinellascounty.org/careers.
Requirements for the position include:
·American Red Cross lifeguarding certification, or an equivalent combination of education, training and/or experience
· Current CPR/AED and first aid certification
· Must complete 500-meter swim under 10 minutes and one-mile run under eight minutes
· Must be able to complete the 40-hours of training provided by Pinellas County Beach Patrol program
· Must be at least 18 years old
· Ability to work at county beach parks as schedule and staffing demands change
· Ability to work a variety of schedules including weekends and holidays, and compulsory work periods in special, emergency and/or disaster situations
· Must possess a valid U.S. driver’s license
Highly-desirable qualifications:
· Current first responder, E.M.T. or paramedic certification
· At least three months of responsible lifeguarding experience
A list of current job openings is available at www.pinellascounty.org/careers. Certain service members and veterans, and the spouses and family members of the service members and veterans, receive preference and priority in employment by the state and are encouraged to apply for the positions being filled.
Pinellas convenes Sustainability and Resiliency Advisory Committee
Pinellas County is convening an expansive and diverse advisory committee that will help finalize the first Sustainability and Resiliency Action Plan over the next several months.
The 23-member Sustainability and Resiliency Advisory Committee, filled through appointments by County Administrator Barry Burton, includes representatives from a cross section of the county. Each member brings unique experiences, perspectives and interests to the challenges at hand, according to a press release.
Scheduled for completion this summer, the Sustainability and Resiliency Action Plan will set the foundation for how the County Commission will establish sustainability and resiliency policies and initiatives. The plan will also prioritize the economic and social case for environmental stewardship, community resiliency, hazard mitigation, and climate change adaptation, including cost savings and economic opportunity.
In addition to the advisory committee, a public input survey on sustainability and resiliency issues was conducted last fall, resulting in nearly 1,300 survey responses. The results of the survey will also help shape the action plan.
“It’s critical that we hear from our community as we develop the Sustainability and Resiliency Action Plan,” said Hank Hodde, Sustainability and Resiliency Program coordinator. “We’re grateful for the support of this committee to help ensure that the plan is not only guided by expertise, but also addresses the perspectives and priorities of all corners of our community.”
To learn more about Pinellas County’s sustainability and resiliency initiatives, residents can visit sustainability.pinellas.gov.