Pinellas to vote on new terms in ferry agreement

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners have a decision to make July 19 concerning future support for the Cross Bay Ferry via an interlocal agreement with the city of St. Petersburg.
Commissioners approved a request from County Administrator Barry Burton May 10 to terminate a deal with St. Petersburg, Tampa and Hillsborough County and inform them of Pinellas County’s intent to opt out of the existing four-year contract for ferry service, which began Oct. 1, 2021 and was set to end in fiscal year 2025.
The partners have until Aug. 1 to come up with a new arrangement to provide financial support via subsidies for the ferry, which travels from the Vinoy Basin in downtown St. Petersburg to the Tampa Ferry Terminal. Hillsborough County has until Aug. 15 to negotiate a separate operating contract with HMS Ferries.
Pinellas County has been unhappy about paying ongoing subsidies to fund the ferry, which began in 2017; however, the only way to eliminate or amend them was to terminate the agreement, as was done May 10. Since that time, Burton, Deputy County Administrator Jill Silverboard and staff have come up with a new arrangement that provides financial support to the city of St. Petersburg at a much lower cost to Pinellas County.
Pinellas would no longer be partners with Tampa or Hillsborough County. The county’s share of the subsidy would be based on service provided to those who ride the ferry from areas in Pinellas outside St. Petersburg, which is estimated to be about 5% of ridership.
When Burton requested that commissioners terminate the existing contract, the intent had been to get a chance to renegotiate the agreement and allow Pinellas a bigger say. The county also would like more transparency, especially in terms of finances.
The partners, in particular Hillsborough County, weren’t interested in opening up the agreement, Burton said. But St. Petersburg did agree to adjust the subsidy amount to be more equitable. Under the previous contract, each partner would have paid $190,000 in subsidies for fiscal year 2023, $202,500 in FY 2024 and $255,000 in FY 2025.
Under the proposed agreement, Pinellas would pay $129,400 over the three years left in the agreement. The break down would be $38,000 for FY 2023, $40,500 for FY 2024 and $51,000 for FY 2025. St. Petersburg will pick up the rest of the tab for service in Pinellas.
Burton said the county would pay all three years at one time. If for any reason the ferry service is discontinued, the county would be reimbursed a prorated share.
Silverboard said the new agreement makes Pinellas funding partners with St. Petersburg only.
“We’re out of the larger deal,” she said.
Burton said there are a lot of unknowns with a future contract, such as ridership numbers and the effect on subsidies. He also reminded the commission that Hillsborough County was really driving the need to create access for south Tampa.
“They didn’t want to open that up,” he said. “We’re working on it (the agreement) and looking at it differently as a way to answer St. Petersburg’s request for us to kick in a proportionate amount to pay for ridership outside St. Petersburg so this was our way of dealing with that.”
While the new agreement may make subsidies more equitable, it doesn’t solve all the issues. The agreement commissioners will vote on remains the same as the one they terminated, except the subsidy Pinellas would pay.
Commissioner Janet Long remains adamant about HMS Ferries commitment, or lack thereof, to use electric engines on its boats.
“I don’t believe they are working on that at all,” Burton said, adding that Hillsborough County, which has taken the lead in providing the area’s ferry service, had been applying for federal grants to get money to purchase boats.
He said any plans to use electric power would probably be after the current four-year agreement expires. There is no interest in opening up the existing contact at this time to add electrification as a requirement, although the use of electric engines could become part of discussions in the future, he said.
“They have verbally acknowledged that (electric engines) is a future goal,” Silverboard said.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters isn’t in favor of continuing any long-term agreement without an opportunity for renegotiation.
“I’m not sure why we’re getting back into it again,” she said, adding that the consensus had been the commission wanted to get out of the deal.
She said she could support continuing the county’s commitment for FY 2023, but not beyond. Burton said staff had not worked on any aspects of the contract beyond getting better subsidies.
While Peters is happy with the lower subsidy, she is concerned that at the end of the four years, the partners will be back asking for more money. Commissioner Pat Gerard and Charlie Justice have that same worry.
“We were concerned about a lot of things,” Peters said. “They never did what they promised. They’ve not been good partners, so I don’t understand why we didn’t get out of it to begin with. That’s how I feel about it.”
Peters voiced her opinion at the July 14 work session.
“For the record, I’m an absolute no on this,” she said.
Long said she agreed with much of what Peters said.
“The whole thing just doesn’t set right with me, the way it all happened in the end,” she said.
It’s “like pulling teeth” to get any information about contract details, she said.
Long and Commissioner Dave Eggers said work being done on Forward Pinellas’ Waterborne Transportation Committee was more effective. Eggers said ferry service in the Intracoastal Waterways would likely be more important than service between St. Petersburg and Tampa.
Another concern is competition between Hillsborough and Pinellas for federal grant money to purchase boats. Pinellas took a back seat and allowed Hillsborough to apply for federal funds for this year. Eggers said it is unlikely Hillsborough would do the same for Pinellas.
“I don’t think we have a need to have that partnership going forward, Eggers said. “I’m not very supportive of it either.”
Gerard didn’t say whether she would be voting yes or no on the agreement. She did say she liked making a three-year subsidy payment so the commission won’t have to talk about the agreement every year for the next three years.
“You can be sure they will be back,” she said.
Justice said when the partners brought the new agreement for approval last year he had been excited about the possibility of opening a market from south Hillsborough to St. Petersburg that currently doesn’t exist.
But Pinellas has not been taken seriously as a partner, causing the county to “finally call the bluff” and terminate the deal, Justice said.
“I think there was an opportunity for us to be better partners, bigger partners but that’s not the path they chose so on Tuesday you’ll have an opportunity to vote for the agreement in front of you,” Justice said.
Commissioners Karen Seel and Rene Flowers were traveling and did not attend the July 14 meeting.
