PINELLAS PARK — Volunteers are needed to join Pinellas County Environmental Management and Keep Pinellas Beautiful in a cleanup event at Cross Bayou Canal and Joe’s Creek on Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants should report to the Joe’s Creek Access Site, 7002 78th St. N., Pinellas Park at 8 a.m.
Part of the International Coastal Cleanup campaign, the event involves the removal of debris in and along Cross Bayou Canal and Joe’s Creek. Volunteers will use canoes and kayaks or will be shuttled by boat to a collection site.
Participants must be at least 18 years old, capable of operating or working from watercraft, and familiar with safety measures. Conditions may be hot and wet.
Closed-toe shoes (old sneakers or scuba booties) are required, and sun protection (hats, sunglasses and sunscreen) and insect repellent are highly recommended. Lunch will be provided.
To register for the cleanup on Eventbrite, visit https://cbcoctober2019.eventbrite.com/.