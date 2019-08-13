CLEARWATER — A temporary closure on the Duke Energy Trail in Clearwater will continue until the end of the month while Duke Energy replaces utility poles as part of its Service Reliability Enhancement Project.
Construction began July 17 and was supposed to take one month, but rainy weather has hampered the work. The new anticipated completion date is Aug. 30.
The 0.68-mile closure is from Sunset Point Road to Duke’s east Clearwater substation, about midway to the U.S. 19 Trail overpass. The trail is open from Enterprise Road to the substation, but there are no outlets along that section.
Signage is posted in the area to alert trail users of the closure and ensure bicyclist and pedestrian safety. Trail users are asked to avoid the construction site because of equipment and material in the area.
For questions about the project, contact Duke Energy at 877-840-0101.