The Supervisor of Elections Office has released the tentative schedule for mailing ballots for the March 17 Presidential Preference Primary and municipal elections.
Pinellas County voters registered with the Republican and Democratic parties can vote in the primary. Registered voters in 12 participating municipalities can vote in their respective elections.
Municipalities holding elections include Clearwater, Gulfport, Kenneth City, Madeira Beach, Oldsmar, Pinellas Park, Redington Shores, Safety Harbor, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach, Tarpon Springs and Treasure Island.
The tentative schedule calls for approximately 2,008 ballots to be mailed Jan. 31 to absent military and overseas voters who have requested ballots to date. State law requires ballots for absent military and overseas voters to be mailed at least 45 days prior to an election.
On Feb. 11, the Elections office will mail approximately 225,000 ballots to domestic voters who have requested ballots to date. State law requires domestic ballots to be mailed between 40 and 33 days prior to an election.
Absent military and overseas voters include all active-duty military, their spouses and dependents currently absent from their places of residence, and civilians who are U.S. citizens residing outside the United States. Domestic voters are civilian voters residing within the United States and active-duty military voters residing in Pinellas County.
Additional mail ballot requests will be fulfilled daily as received. To request a mail ballot, visit VotePinellas.com, call 727-464-VOTE (8683), or email mailballots@VotePinellas.com. The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed is March 7 at 5 p.m.
Mail Ballots must be received at one of the Supervisor of Elections Offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are advised to allow at least one week for their ballot to be returned by mail to the Supervisor of Elections Office.
Mail Ballots may also be dropped off at any Supervisor of Elections Office or at one of the 12 remote ballot drop-off sites throughout Pinellas County. Check VotePinellas.com for hours and locations.
Florida is a closed primary state. Only voters who are registered with the Republican Party or Democratic Party may vote in the Republican or Democratic Primary for President. All voters residing in the participating municipalities may vote in their nonpartisan municipal elections on March 17 (note that St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island races are voted by single-member districts).
The deadline to register to vote or change political party affiliation is Feb. 18.
Daily ballot requests, ballot mailing updates and statistics on voted ballots received by the Supervisor of Elections Office are posted to VotePinellas.com once mailings begin.
Republicans will have four presidential candidates to choose from on their ballot: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Donald J. Trump, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.
Democrats have 16 choices, including Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klocuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.