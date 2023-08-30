Hurricane Idalia makes landfall as Category 3 in Florida’s Big Bend region

Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm just before 8 a.m. in the Big Bend area of Florida and was bringing “catastrophic” storm surge to the area.
Forecasters said the eye of Hurricane Idalia made landfall along the coast of the Big Bend area, near Keaton Beach around 7:45 a.m. Idalia briefly reached Category 4 status and then was downgraded around 7 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. However, the change in wind speed does not diminish the threat of dangerous surge and damaging winds, forecasters said.
“Water levels along the coast of Florida Big Bend are rising rapidly,” the hurricane center said in a special update at 7:45 a.m.
Between the Wakulla/Jefferson County line and Yankeetown, storm surge could reach 16 feet above ground level.
Life-threatening storm surge is likely along portions of the Gulf Coast where a storm surge warning is in effect, which includes Tampa Bay, according to the hurricane center.
The Tampa Bay area could see 4 to 6 feet of surge, forecasters said.
Hurricane Idalia was about 10 miles south southeast of Perry. The storm had maximum sustained winds of a 125 mph, which is a strong Category 3 storm. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Idalia’s center and tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles.
Idalia will weaken as the storm’s center moves inland, and will likely remain a hurricane while moving across the southern Georgia.
The storm is moving toward the north-northeast at nearly 18 mph and is expected to continue in that direction through the morning. Idalia’s center is likely to move into southern Georgia today and move near or along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas through Thursday.
A weather station at Keaton Beach measure sustained winds of 61 mph with gusts up to 77 mph. Another station southwest of Hampton Springs measured a wind gust of 68 mph.
Jim Cantore, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel, posted a video on “X,” formerly known as Twitter, of what he said was 6 feet of storm surge at Cedar Key.
Forecasters warned of life-threatening winds at Idalia’s core when the storm moves onshore, with hurricane conditions expected in portions of the hurricane warning are. Strong winds will also push inland across portions of north Florida and south Georgia.
Flooding is also a concern, and the Big Bend region, central Georgia and the Carolinas could see areas of flash, urban and some river flooding.