Pinellas commissioners seek solutions to affordable housing crisis

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners targeted affordable housing during an April 21 work session that included a lengthy discussion focused on ways to fix what they say is a growing crisis.
Bruce Bussey, Housing Development manager, talked about the “unprecedented increases” in market rates for rental properties, which are widening the affordability gap. The increases are the largest in history and continuing to rise, he said.
And it’s not just the rental market, Bussey said. The same is happening with the cost to purchase single-family homes and townhomes. Prices are up 5% compared to last year with a median cost of $411,000 as of February, 2020.
The result is people having no choice but to continue to rent and rental properties becoming unaffordable.
Commission Chair Charlie Justice asked if the rising costs could be considered price gouging and if so, what could be done to stop it. He questioned whether the state should declare a disaster since there seemed to be no limit to the increases.
County Attorney Jewel White said triggering rent controls using a disaster declaration would be mostly ineffective because the law had not been updated since the 1970s. In addition, any rent stabilization measures the commission might propose would have to go to referendum and, if passed, would only be effective for one year.
Commissioner Janet Long expressed dismay at being “held hostage” by out-of-date laws.
“Where does that leave us,” she asked. “Where does that leave us as leaders to try to address this issue?”
As part of the discussion, Bussey reported on ongoing work to increase the county’s inventory of affordable housing. In the last Penny for Pinellas approved by voters in 2017, commissioners set aside a portion of the 1-cent sales tax (4.15%), estimated to bring in about $80 million, to pay for expanding the availability of affordable housing over the next 10 years.
Developers that specialize in affordable housing, those that build market-rate projects, as well as municipal and nonprofits are eligible to apply for funding. The money can be used for land acquisition and capital projects associated with construction and major rehabilitation.
At least 30% of units must be set aside for income-qualified households earning no more than 120% of area median income. Funding is allocated based on the number of units provided, range of incomes served and the money invested by the developer, including other public and private funds.
As of April 20, 120% of area median income was $62,050 for a one-person household, $70,920 for two people, $79,800 for three and so on. Rent limits were $1,662 for a one-bedroom unit, $1,995 for two bedrooms and $2,304 for three.
More money is available for developments with units are lower income levels, such as 60% AMI, or $31,020 for a one-person household, or 80% AMI, $41,350 for one person.
To date, the commission has approved 10 affordable housing projects from the Penny for Pinellas money. Nine are active and one has been withdrawn, Bussey said. When complete, they would add 1,169 units to the county’s inventory. Seventy-five percent or 868 would be affordable housing. The county’s cost would be $25.5 million with the total in project costs coming in at $293.5 million.
Three projects are under construction in St. Petersburg and should be complete this year: Sky Way Lofts, 3900 34th St. S. and 3319 39th Ave. S.; The Shores, 26th Avenue South and 31st Avenue South; and Innovare, Fifth Street South and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South.
Sky Way Lofts is a 65 unit complex with 52 units set aside for households that make 60% AMI and 13 units at 80% AMI. It is finished and expected to be leased up by May. The Shores has 51 units. All are affordable to 60% AMI or below. It is expected to be complete by July. Innovare also has 51 units with 60% at AMI and one at market rate. The expected completion date is in December.
Of the remaining projects, four are on track to begin construction in the coming months. The other two are on hold due to rising construction costs, supply issues, employee shortages and delayed project schedules.
Bussey said the future for new projects remains uncertain due to rising land values, meaning developers need more money for land acquisition. Land is the No. 1 challenge right now for large tracts and small, he said. Staff is considering development of all sizes.
“We’re looking at all ways to fill the gap,” he said.
Evan Johnson, Planning Division manager, provided an update on the Advantage Pinellas Housing Compact, which includes municipalities, agencies, developers and community leaders. The compact focuses on links between affordable housing and transportation, jobs, schools, workforce development and other services.
One of its missions is to create a website that will serve as a one-stop shop for those looking for affordable housing. Compact members will coordinate policies throughout the county along with comprehensive plans and codes that take density allowances into consideration.
Johnson reviewed state laws that affect the county’s ability to provide flexible affordable housing resources, including waivers of certain fees or requirements.
Commissioners asked if there was anywhere in the county where code would allow construction of tiny houses or similar housing units. Johnson didn’t know.
Justice suggested that the county provide flexibility to construct auxiliary buildings in unincorporated areas where people could house in-laws, grown children and senior family members. He said additional living spaces could provide a second source of income.
The discussion then turned to ways industries could provide housing for employees. Commissioner Pat Gerard said the school board was looking at the possibility of providing housing on some of its land. Commissioner Kathleen Peters suggested that those in the hospitality industry do the same. And she wants to target housing for law enforcement officers and other professions.
Peters also wants to collect information about where people work. She would like more information than income levels to use to define workforce housing.
“I can’t think but that we’re missing something,” Long said, pointing to the problem of neighbors objecting to developments with mixed income occupants.
She said people needing affordable housing included all types, the youth and the elderly.
“No matter what we do, we can’t do it fast enough,” she said.
Burton agreed with Long about the “anti-stigma problem” with affordable housing developments.
“Just because you don’t have money doesn’t mean you’re a criminal,” he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.