PSTA announces return of limited service for 300x Route
ST. PETERSBURG —The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has announced the return of limited service of the 300x as of Monday, Oct. 12. The service was temporarily suspended on March 29 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The 300x transports passengers from the Ulmerton Park N Ride to the Marion Transit Center in downtown Tampa. It will operate on a limited schedule, Monday-Friday.
Trips will depart the Ulmerton Park & Ride at 6:10 a.m., 7:10a.m., 3:17 p.m. and 4:17 p.m.
Trips will depart the Marion Transit Center in Tampa at 7:42 a.m., 8:42 a.m., 4:42 p.m. and 5:42 p.m.
PSTA has taken steps to ensure the safety of its employees and the community by requiring all who are able, to board and exit the rear door and limiting passengers. In addition, fares have been suspended to reduce overcrowding at the fare box.
PSTA is also requiring that all passengers must wear protective face coverings while riding the bus.
For updates, visit psta.net.
PIE releases September passenger report
CLEARWATER — September passenger traffic in 2020 at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was down 37%.
Officials say it was the lowest monthly decrease since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Overall, 2020 year-to-date passengers are down 35%.
Based on passenger screening data, in Summer 2020 (June to August), the airport, akaPIE, was among the top 20 best performing airports in the nation with the least decrease in passenger service of the 409 US commercial service airports. Key factors for PIE are the popularity of its west coast Florida beach destination and primary air service by Allegiant, with low cost non-stop service to/from 51 destinations.
Solid Waste hosts free mobile collection events
The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste has scheduled multiple mobile collection events for the remainder of 2020. The events are only available to Pinellas County residents for the collection of unwanted household electronics and chemicals.
The mobile collection event locations will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the following dates:
• Oct. 24 – North County Satellite Site, 29582 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater
• Nov. 7 – Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo
• Nov. 21 – North County Satellite Site, 29582 U.S.19 N., Clearwater
• Dec. 19 – North County Satellite Site, 29582 U.S.19 N., Clearwater
Before the event, customers are asked to place electronics and chemicals in their vehicle trunk, or the back of their pickup truck, SUV or trailer bed.
During the event, social distancing of at least 6 feet from other people will be in place. Customers will be asked to remain in their vehicles. All items will be removed by staff from the rear of all vehicles. Staff will not remove item from vehicle interiors.
Scheduled events are subject to change due to severe weather or other unforeseen events.
Residents are also encouraged to use Pinellas County’s Household Electronics and Chemicals Collection Center at 2855 109th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, to safely dispose of household electronics and chemicals. The center is open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Residents can drop off electronics such as cell phones, computers, TVs, power supplies, monitors and devices with rechargeable batteries (remove from device and place device in garbage).
Chemical items accepted include automotive fluids, rechargeable batteries, fuel, paint, cleaning supplies, pesticides and fluorescent bulbs, along with other mercury-containing devices.
Residents should not mix chemicals together or place them in dark plastic bags, and should keep products in original, labeled containers, if possible.
Individual batteries should be placed in separate plastic bags or have terminals covered with heavy tape to prevent short-circuits.
Items that will not be accepted include air conditioning units and other large appliances, radioactive, biological or infectious waste, fire extinguishers, tires and propane tanks.
Electronics and chemicals generated by businesses are not accepted at mobile collection events. For business collection dates, visit www.pinellascounty.org/bizwaste.
For detailed information about accepted items, quantity limits and event hours and locations, visit www.pinellascounty.org/solidwaste/mobileoptions.htm or call 727-464-7500.
Unified Personnel Board announces vacancy
Applications are being accepted for a two-year appointment to the Unified Personnel Board for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
Mandatory applications may be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The county commission will review all applications and make its selection at a regular meeting.
The Unified Personnel Board, established by the Personnel Act (Florida Law 77-642), is the final authority in all matters relating to personnel policy and actions for offices, agencies and employees of the county commission, clerk of the circuit court, property appraiser, tax collector, supervisor of elections, human resources, office of human rights, business technology services, county attorney’s office and Forward Pinellas.
It reviews and adopts pay and classification plans, revises personnel rules and regulations, investigates compliance with the Personnel Act, establishes merit-based selection processes and determines processes for grievances and appeals.
The Human Resources department provides a centralized human resources services function and is governed by the Personnel Board. The department is responsible for fostering and developing programs for the improvement of employee effectiveness, including recruitment and selection, classification and compensation, training, communications, insurance, safety, health and wellness, counseling and employee relations.
The Personnel Board consists of seven members: two appointed by the county commission, two by the constitutional officers, two by the Employees' Advisory Council and one by the other six members. This position is for a county commission appointment.
Board meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Additional special meetings may be occasionally scheduled.
All materials submitted to Pinellas County Government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.
Governor appoints Armstrong to governing board
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Elijah “Ed” Armstrong III to represent Pinellas County on the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board.
Armstrong, of Dunedin, is an attorney with Hill Ward Henderson, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland and his juris doctor from Vanderbilt University. Armstrong is appointed to a four-year term.
The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
Governing Board members are unpaid, citizen volunteers who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate. The Governing Board sets policy for the district, whose mission is to manage the water and related resources of west central Florida to meet the needs of current and future water users while protecting the environment.
PSC approves agreements on Duke Energy’s plan for cost recovery
The Florida Public Service Commission approved a settlement agreement Oct. 6 that resolves remaining issues related to storm protection plan cost recovery for Duke Energy Florida LLC.
The PSC previously approved an agreement with parties to accept activities outlined in DEF’s storm protection plan, as well as an agreement specifying the types of costs that would be recovered through the storm protection cost recovery clause.
The Oct. 6 decision authorizes DEF’s planned recovery of specific incremental costs through the SPPCRC.
DEF had requested recovery of nearly $10 million through the SPPCRC in 2021, which is the projected SPP related costs. The estimated monthly residential rate impact based on 1,000 kWh usage is $0.31 that will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.