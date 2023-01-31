ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Ken Welch made the biggest decision of his political career on Jan. 30, selecting the team lead by the Tampa Bay Rays to redevelop Tropicana Field.
With the selection, Welch sought to remake history, both trying to keep the Rays in St. Petersburg after their threats to leave and to repay the mostly Black community that was plowed over to build a stadium and court baseball by building a new district that creates jobs and offers affordable homes.
Welch made the announcement toward the end of his highly anticipated state of the city address Monday morning. Then the 40-piece marching band from his alma mater Lakewood High School struck a celebratory tune.
The Rays made their pitch as part of a joint proposal to rebuild Tropicana Field and the 86 acres it sits on with international real estate investment and development group Hines. They plan to build a senior living facility, a 40,000 square feet of conference space in the ballpark facility and a new Woodson African American Museum of Florida right at the development’s entryway on Booker Creek, plus a $10 million donation.
It also includes a new stadium.
While Welch’s decision paints a brighter future for Major League Baseball in St. Petersburg, terms that would keep the Rays playing home games there must be worked out in a separate agreement. The Hines/Rays proposal offered the most money to the city for development rights with an aggressive timeline that would guarantee a new ballpark by the 2028 home opener.
Rays co-president Brian Auld, Hines’s senior managing director Michael Harrison and spokesperson Rafaela Amador were in attendance as Welch made his announcement.
The mayor passed on three other developer groups, including what appeared to be the Rays’ main competitor: Sugar Hill Community Partners. The group, led by San Francisco-based JMA Ventures, had spent the last two years rallying community support, including among Black pastors, and promising that half of its residential units would be for affordable and workforce housing.
Sugar Hill was a runner-up in the previous redevelopment bidding contest under former mayor Rick Kriseman.
Two other bidders, 50 Plus 1 Sports of Miami, committed to using minority-owned businesses, and Tampa-based Restoration Associates, backed by local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel, also submitted bids. City staff and an independent consultant said their plans lacked details and proven financial ability to do the work.
Monday’s event was open to the public. A city spokeswoman said proposers would not find out who was selected ahead of time. Sugar Hill representatives, including development manager David Carlock and former National Basketball Association star and Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson were, in the crowd when Welch shared his decision.
Welch’s first year in office centered around him tossing out the bids and selection made by his predecessor and then seeking new offers. He said he thought the prior offers didn’t do enough to “make a dent” in the city’s affordable housing crisis and economic racial disparities.
He said he was seeking to also honor the historically Black Gas Plant community razed to make way for a stadium decades ago.
Welch campaigned on a platform of racial equity and doing good on broken promises made to Black residents. His state of the city address was held on the steps of City Hall with all the fanfare he never got when he was sworn into office last year. With bleachers set up and performances teeing up his speech, the event compensated for a public inauguration he missed out on because he caught COVID in January 2021.
A “free speech” zone was set up for demonstrators.
Welch’s announcement is just the beginning of a years-long process that will include detailed negotiations, City Council votes and public input. City officials have said they hope to negotiate with the Rays for an agreement that would keep them at Tropicana Field for years to come before they commit to a broader development agreement.