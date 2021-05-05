County consolidates vaccination and testing sites
For several months, large sites in St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park and Largo had been providing thousands of COVID-19 vaccines a week with assistance from the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and partners in the county's firefighting/EMS agencies.
Now that vaccines are widely available at pharmacies and other community locations, the larger sites will begin consolidating operations in May.
"The larger sites were there to meet the initial demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and were not intended to be permanent sites," said Dr. Ulyee Choe, DOH-Pinellas' director. "We are grateful to the firefighters and other first responders who were instrumental in serving the community's needs at these larger sites. We continue to recommend that everyone who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine gets protected at a site that is most convenient to them. "
The Pinellas Park site at 4951 78th Ave. N. closed for first doses on April. 30. It will cease operations after their second doses are completed. The Largo site at 1197 E. Bay Drive will be closing on Friday, May 7.
The Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S. in St. Petersburg, will remain open during weekdays until further notice. Appointments are made via the CDR Maguire Patient Portal at www.PatientPortalFL.com.
The testing site at Tropicana Field's Lot 2 will close at the end of Saturday, May 15. The testing site at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater remains open.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination in Pinellas, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines/ for a list of clinics and pharmacies.
To find COVID-19 testing, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
For more information on COVID-19 visit, https://covid19.pinellascounty.org.
Hurricane preparedness summit targets barrier islands
Disaster Preparedness has always been essential for Pinellas County beach residents and businesses. To help the community better prepare for Hurricane Season, Pinellas County Emergency Management and beach community partners present the annual Barrier Islands Hurricane Preparedness Summit.
The summit is scheduled on Wednesday, May 19, 6-7:30 p.m. at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive. The event also will be available virtually via Zoom. Register to attend in person or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e7zH-Y3JTXWiAETiWRzHIg.
Moderated by St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson, president of the Barrier Islands Governmental Council, panelists will discuss personal and home preparation, evacuation procedures, shelter options, special needs, and insurance considerations for the residents of the barrier island, as well as the responsibilities before, during and after a storm.
This webinar will address the unique considerations of Pinellas County beach residents, from Clearwater Beach to Tierra Verde.
Pinellas County Emergency Management encourages the barrier island communities to “Pledge to Plan” in 2021 and will provide the information and resources needed to create, or update, disaster plans for the 2021 storm season.
Summit panelists include representatives from Pinellas County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, Local Law Enforcement, Local Fire Rescue, Public Works and the insurance industry.
In addition, local subject matter experts and personnel from the various beach municipalities will be on hand to answer questions.
For questions, or assistance with registration, call Emergency Management at 727-464-5550 or ema@pinellascounty.org.
Pinellas reports uptick in ER visits due to opioid use
Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and the county’s Opioid Task Force reported what is being described as an “alarming” increase in non-fatal overdoses coming in to local emergency rooms.
From April 4-10, the number of 911 transports for suspected overdoses totaled 207 encounters, which is an increase in previous years during the same timeframe.
“It is likely that use of the illicit drug fentanyl, a powerful narcotic, is driving this trend,” said Marianne Dean, overdose data to action coordinator with the DOH-Pinellas Office of Overdose Prevention.
Illicit fentanyl is increasingly being found surreptitiously in recreational street drugs and counterfeit pharmaceuticals such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and alprazolam.
“It is important to make the community aware of the dangers of fentanyl and the need for naloxone for those that are concerned,” said Dr. Dianne Clarke, CEO of Operation PAR, a major partner in the task force.
To learn about what Pinellas County is doing to combat the overdose epidemic, and to find out how you can help yourself or a loved one, visit the PCOTF Story Map at https://arcg.is/0GCzq1.
County provides update of local mitigation strategy
Pinellas County, its municipal partners and other stakeholders have updated this year’s local hazard mitigation strategy.
The LMS is updated annually according to criteria set forth by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Florida Department of Emergency Management. County governments and municipalities are required to participate to be eligible for federal hazard mitigation grants.
The purpose of the LMS is to identify and reduce the impact of hazards such as flooding, sea level rise and storm surge in the community. The LMS establishes a process to identify potential hazards and vulnerabilities, set goals and establish specific actions or remedies to reduce the risk and impact of natural or manmade hazards to people, buildings, infrastructure and the environment. The LMS serves as the county and many municipalities’ floodplain management plan, as well.
The public can review the current plan, annual reports and provide feedback by visiting www.pinellaslms.org.
Local agencies celebrate Travel and Tourism week
In association with U.S. Travel Association, Visit Tampa Bay and Visit St. Pete/Clearwater are celebrating the “Power of Travel” with destinations across the country during this year’s “National Travel and Tourism Week,” May 2-8.
“It’s never been more important to emphasize the No. 1 employer in Pinellas County, tourism,” said Steve Hayes, president and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater. “National Travel and Tourism Week is a celebration and reminder of the constant recognition frontline workers in hotels, attractions and all tourism entities deserve year-round.”
The week will bring together not only industry peers within Hillsborough and Pinellas County, but also across the Bay as Visit Tampa Bay and Visit St. Pete/Clearwater once again unite to support tourism in the Bay Area as a region through several events.
Some may have noticed landmarks on both sides of Tampa Bay as they lighted up on May 2. The St. Petersburg Shuffle Board Club hosted the Pineapple Cup Battle of the Bay Shuffleboard tournament on May 4.
The industry received recognition from the city of Tampa, as well as Hillsborough and Pinellas County and in turn recognized many of its partners for their contributions. Other events included a golf tournament, a tourism luncheon and webinar.
The week culminated with a rally on May 7 at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.