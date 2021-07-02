Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021 Atlantic season

Pinellas County and much of the state of Florida remained in the long-range forecast track for now-Hurricane Elsa on Friday morning.
Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season about 7:45 a.m. about 20 miles west-southwest of Barbados.
The risk to Florida remains unknown. National Hurricane Center meteorologists say both the track and intensity forecast remain uncertain for the long-range. The National Weather Service forecast says tropical storm conditions with wind, rain, flooding and storm surge are possible in Pinellas, starting late Monday night and on Tuesday.
The county’s Emergency Management Department is monitoring the storm and taking steps to reduce the risk of flooding. Residents are asked to monitor local weather sources throughout the holiday weekend for the latest information. Web updates to be posted at www.pinellascounty.org.
The county’s Information Center is open for preparedness questions through 8 p.m. Friday. Call 727-464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can chat with a representative at www.pinellascounty.org.
At 11 a.m. Friday, Elsa was located about 5 miles north of St. Vincent and 675 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo Dominican Republic. It was moving west-northwest at 29 mph.
Elsa was forecast to move away from the Windward Islands today and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea later today and tonight. The hurricane should then move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night.
On the current forecast track, Elsa should move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba and portions of central and western Cuba on Sunday night and early Monday.
NHC forecasters say compute models are in disagreement on the long-range forecast with possible tracks ranging from a west-northwestward motion through the Yucatan Channel or western Cuba to a northward motion through the Bahamas.
Elsa is expected to strengthen for about 36 hours before land interaction and less favorable conditions cause it to begin to weaken within about 48 hours.
Prepare now
While it is still too soon to know if Elsa’s will be a threat to Pinellas, hurricane season continues through Nov. 30 and it is never too soon to be prepared. For preparedness information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
Preparedness begins with a plan, which will depend on whether or not you live in an evacuation zone. You can find out your zone by visiting pinellascounty.org/knowyourzone. Residents with a land line can call 727-453-3150 and enter their 10-digit home phone number.
Persons who might need to stay in a special needs shelter, especially if they need help with transportation, should register for the season by calling 727-464-4333.
Residents that need to go to a shelter with their pet also need to sign up at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Everyone needs a survival kit and necessary items should be purchased well in advance. Be sure to include hygiene supplies and gather important papers. For those going to a shelter, the county recommends bringing face coverings and sanitizer.
Review a checklist of survival kit items at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm.
Officials also highly recommend that residents stay informed by signing up for Alert Pinellas at www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas.