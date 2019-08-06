Pinellas County, its municipal partners and other stakeholders are gearing up to review and update this year’s local hazard mitigation strategy.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has previously recognized the county’s local hazard mitigation strategy plan as among those in the top tier of the state.
Updated annually, the purpose of the LMS is to make hazard mitigation part of the daily functioning of the entire community. Some examples of hazards include flooding, sea level rise and storm surge.
Mitigation plans identify potential hazards and vulnerabilities, set goals and establish specific actions or remedies to reduce the risk of natural or manmade hazards to people, buildings, infrastructure and the environment.
Mitigation plans are required by the federal government for municipalities to be eligible for federal hazard mitigation grants.
Residents and community stakeholders are invited to participate in the process by attending LMS planning meetings and providing comments on current LMS projects, which are detailed in the 2018 report. Visit www.pinellaslms.org to review the plan and provide input by taking the LMS survey through Oct. 31.