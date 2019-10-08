CLEARWATER — Transportation, behavioral health and economic development were among Pinellas County’s top state legislative priorities identified during a Sept. 1 meeting between County commissioners and the local State Legislative Delegation.
County Administrator Barry Burton updated the delegation on a series of transportation initiatives that could to ease traffic flow and improve safety on local roadway
The county also expressed its support of a funding request from the Central Florida Behavioral Health Network for Marchman beds to help provide a safe space for individuals with behavioral health disorders to detox and receive treatment.
Lastly, the county leaders presented a $2 million funding request for the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, an incubator facility intended to provide a booster for start-up businesses and a platform for job creation throughout the Tampa Bay region.
“We had a very cooperative discussion about our various county issues,” said Pinellas County Commission Chair Karen Seel. “We’re also very proud to have Rep. Chris Sprowls as our next House speaker, who is only the second one from Pinellas County in recent history.”
The County Commission thanked the local delegation for its work on increasing funding for beach nourishment and awarding a $4.5 million grant to the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport for parking rehabilitation and taxiway work. Thanks were also given for $500,000 in funding for the Lofty Pines Septic-to-Sewer Project in north Pinellas and the delegations support of the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board local bill that expanded consumer protection for residents.