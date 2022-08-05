Clothes To Kids needs pants, shoes
Back-to-school shopping is happening, and that has Clothes To Kids serving more than 40 children daily.
The nonprofit provides school clothing to low-income or in-crisis school age children in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, free of charge, and CTK is urgently seeking lightly used clothing and shoes or donated new clothes and shoes. Cash donations are tax deductible and will be used to purchase clothing in short supply.
The organization’s inventory is especially low on elementary sizes pants, sizes 6-16, and boys’ shorts, as well as boys’ shoes, sizes 12 – 6, and men’s shoes, sizes 7-11. (Boys school shoes in general are always a big need.)
Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at any of CTK’s three stores:
• Tampa – 5011-H W Hillsborough Ave.
• Clearwater – 1059 N Hercules Ave.
• St. Petersburg – 2168 34th St. S.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to shop, call 727-441-5050 or visit www.clothestokids.org.
Red snapper season closed
TALLAHASSEE — Recreational red snapper summer season closed Aug. 1 in Gulf state and federal waters.
The season will reopen for five weekends beginning Oct. 8.
To learn more about the recreational red snapper season, including size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snappers,” which is under the “Regulations by Species – Reef Fish” tab.
Amberjack season starts Sept. 1
TALLAHASSEE — The recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state waters will open Sept. 1 and remain open through Oct. 31. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order in July to modify the 2022-23 recreational season, previously open on Aug. 1, for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The Gulf greater amberjack stock is overfished and experiencing overfishing and the recreational season modification is consistent with emergency measures implemented by NOAA fisheries for Gulf federal waters.
USF raises $151 million
TAMPA — The University of South Florida community raised more than $151 million in donations over the past 12 months.
That’s the most generous level of support in the institution’s nearly 70-year history, the university said in a press release. It also marks the fourth straight year that annual charitable giving benefitting the university surpassed $100 million. The most recent effort broke a record set in 2015.
The $151.8 million represents gifts from more than 34,000 donors, including over 6,300 new donors who made their first gifts this year.
PSTA, Duke agree on bus-charging stations
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority officials have reached a first-of-its-kind 10-year agreement with Duke Energy to install, maintain, and operate electric bus charging infrastructure.
PSTA is contracted to buy 60 all-electric buses and plug-in chargers from Gillig LLC over the next five years. PSTA currently operates six all-electric buses with 14 buses on order with delivery scheduled throughout 2023.
Each electric bus is recharged one of three ways: overnight charging, regenerative braking, and on-route charging stations. The battery range averages 200 miles or about 14 hours of operating time on a single charge.
Construction on the charging stations is expected to begin in early 2023.
