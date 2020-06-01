Hurricane season off to a busy start: Preparedness Sales Tax holiday ends June 4

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season started early with two named storms already on the books. The third tropical depression of the season formed June 1 in the Bay of Campeche. It has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical storm tonight or Tuesday.
Emergency management experts say now is the time to prepare, especially during the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax holiday that continues through June 4.
Tropical Storm Arthur formed May 16 off the east-central coast of Florida. Tropical Storm Bertha followed on May 27 forming near the coast of South Carolina and making landfall the same day.
If a third storm forms, it would be named Cristobal. National Hurricane Center says heavy rainfall is likely over portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize and western Honduras, regardless.
Pinellas County Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins made time on the first day of the season June 1 to talk to the media about hurricane preparedness in the midst of a pandemic. She said one of the most important things the public should do this year is to stay informed, as things will likely be changing between now and the end of the season on Nov. 30 due to COVID-19.
Providing shelter space should a hurricane threaten will be a bigger challenge. Perkins urges those who need to evacuate to stay with family or friends if at all possible. Shelters should be considered as a last resort.
She said shelter space per person would be increased this year to help maintain social distancing. Shelters will serve closed containers of food to help prevent community spread of the virus.
Hand sanitizer and face masks will be required, so people need to bring their own if possible. Disinfecting wipes also will be needed.
Perkins said people also should take hand sanitizer, face masks and disinfecting wipes with them if sheltering with family or friends. And just like plans for community shelters, separate spaces should be designated for anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed.
Socially distancing should be practiced when bringing people into a home and plans should be worked out for common spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms, she said.
The county is still working to finalize its list of shelters for this year, but Perkins plans to have an updated list available soon.
It’s also important to know your evacuation zone. There are many ways to find yours. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/knowyourzone or use the Ready Pinellas app. Your evacuation zone is also printed on your utilities bill and available in your property appraiser records. And, if you have a landline, you can call 727-453-3150.
Those vulnerable to storm surge will be ordered to evacuate as will people living in flood zones and residents in mobile and manufactured homes. Now, is the time to decide where you will go if ordered to evacuate, she said.
People who live in non-evacuation areas in homes that are built to withstand the wind and rain should shelter in place, she said. Perkins said there are some who will evacuate even if they live in a non-evacuation zone because they don’t feel comfortable staying at home or they don’t believe their home is strong enough to withstand the high winds. Those people also need to decide where they will go.
Some will need to evacuate because they have medical conditions and use equipment powered by electricity, and a shelter may be the only place they can go. People who have medical conditions, need transportation to get to a shelter or other special needs are urged to sign up now, so they can be included in the county’s preparedness plans. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/specialneeds or call Emergency Management at 727-464-3800.
It is also the time to get supplies, especially during the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax holiday that continues through Thursday, June 4.
Tax-free items during holiday include flashlights and lanterns selling for $20 or less; self-powered radios, two-way radios or weather-band radios selling for $50 or less; tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting selling for $50 or less; gas or diesel fuel tanks selling for $25 or less; AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries, selling for $30 or less ; non-electric food storage coolers selling for $30 or less; reusable ice selling for $10 or less; ground anchor systems or tie-down kits selling for $50 or less; and portable generators costing $750 or less.
For more information on what to get for your disaster kit and other tips for hurricane preparedness in Pinellas, visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
Perkins said if people start stocking up now, it won’t be as hard to get the extra things they need on a tight budget. She suggested pairing up with others and buying in bulk to save money if you can. And if you can’t afford what you need, ask for help.
“There’s no shame in asking for help,” she said, adding that many churches and neighborhood associations are willing to help.
“This is a tremendous community that helps others,” she said.
Perkins has other tips to help keep you safe this hurricane season, including that everyone should have at least two sources of information, including alerts and updates.
Perkins recommends Alert Pinellas as a good place to get emergency notifications by phone, text or email. Sign up at www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas. She also recommended the Ready Pinellas app, which can be downloaded for free onto a mobile device.
Ready Pinellas allows the public to look up their evacuation zone, create an emergency plan, provides a list of supplies for a hurricane kit, as well as a checklist of what should be done before a storm arrives. Ready Pinellas is available to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
In addition, Pinellas County government’s Facebook and Twitter accounts are good sources for updated information, and the website www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.
A NOAA Weather Alert Radio is another good tool to receive automatic alerts from the National Weather Service. And don’t forget to visit the National Hurricane Center at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.
Tampa Bay Newspapers and other local media sources also will have information on any hurricanes or tropical storms that threaten the area.
For more information on what to do before, during and after a storm, visit, http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/PDF/All_Hazard_Guide.pdf.
Suzette Porter is TBN's Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.