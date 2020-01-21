Pinellas County Government is requesting that providers of architectural services consider responding with proposals to provide professional architectural services to design the new Tampa Bay Innovation Center Incubator located in St. Petersburg.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/purchase/CCNA.htm for more information.
The responses are governed by state Consultant Competitive Negotiation Act and must be received in the office of the director of Purchasing, County Annex Office Building, 400 South Fort Harrison Ave., Sixth Floor, Clearwater, by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Any proposals received after this date and time will not be considered.
In July 2019, the U.S. Economic Development Administration announced that it will invest $7.5 million to design and construct a 45,000 square foot state-of-the-art business incubator facility to assist the formation of new technology and advanced manufacturing companies in the Tampa Bay Area. The estimated total cost of this project is $12 million.
This solicitation from Pinellas County for architectural services is the first step in the process of constructing this new Tampa Bay Innovation Center incubator.
This project was made possible by a partnership between Pinellas County and the city of St. Petersburg. The incubator will be located on the Southwest corner of 11th Avenue South and Fourth Street. The operator of the incubator will be the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, currently housed at 501 First Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.