FOX Nation to host inaugural Patriot Awards ceremony in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — FOX Nation will host the first-ever Patriot Awards Wednesday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center of Arts - Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg.
The event will be streamed live on FOX Nation. The following day, FOX & Friends will broadcast from the Mahaffey Theater to wrap up the event. They will be joined by those who were honored during the ceremony.
The event intends to highlight and award America’s patriots, including military veterans and first responders, among other inspirational everyday heroes.
Among the honorees will be Tampa police officer Travis Maus, who was on deployment with the U.S. Army in Iraq when he was promoted to lieutenant during a ceremony in September.
FOX Nation’s top personalities are traveling to St. Petersburg to make appearances and serve as presenters at the awards show.
Personalities expected to attend include FOX & Friends co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt, as well as travel and lifestyle host Abby Hornacek, Front Row Seat’s Ed Henry and FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth, who will emcee the event.
In addition, country music singer-songwriter John Rich will perform at the sold-out show. All proceeds from the Patriot Awards will go to the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of military servicemen and those disabled while on active duty.
“America is the most free, most strong, and most prosperous country in human history because patriots of every generation have been willing to step up — in ways large and small — to fight for her,” Hegseth said in an email to Tampa Bay Newspapers. “The FOX Nation Patriot Awards will highlight powerful examples of patriotism that deserve to be highlighted. We will showcase the unsung heroes who went above and beyond for our country. As an Army veteran, I could not be more honored to emcee this historic evening. St. Petersburg is a natural place to host it — a town full of patriots and Fox News fans. It will be an amazing evening.”
Throughout the event, select patriots will be honored in a number of categories including, Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Most Valuable Patriot, Patriot Award for First Responders, Patriot Award for the Unsung Hero, The Most Patriotic Sportsman and the Ultimate Patriot Award.
FNC will present a one-hour program dedicated to the Patriot Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 10 p.m.
For more information, visit https://try.nation.foxnews.com/patriot-awards/.