ST. PETERSBURG — Nine Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy recruits were recognized for completing the Corrections Academy training during a graduation ceremony Nov. 12 at the St. Petersburg College Allstate Center.
During the academy, the recruits completed 420 hours of training.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri presented the recruits with their new badges and administered the Oath of Office.
The sheriff's office periodically offers full sponsorships through the Corrections Academy. If accepted for sponsorship, the sheriff's office will pay for the academy tuition, books, and FDLE Certification exams.
Applications for sponsorships are accepted when the "Detention Deputy Recruit" position is posted on PCSO's website at www.pcsoweb.com/administration/human-resources/current-openings/.
For more information about the St. Petersburg College Corrections Academy, visit www.spcollege.edu/CorrectionsAcademy.