Pinellas surpasses 50% vaccination rate as COVID cases decline
More than 50% of all Pinellas County residents have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, contributing to low positive cases at the start of the summer travel season.
Going into the third week of June, 492,878 Pinellas residents had received the vaccine, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
Pinellas has also maintained a significantly lower rate of new positive cases compared with the rest of the state at 2.7% compared to Florida’s 3.3% average over a seven-day period.
The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available completely free of charge no matter where you get it. It’s available at most large pharmacies and through other health care providers, including the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas.
“With the emergence of a highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, it is even more important to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Ulyee Choe, Director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to eliminate the risk of deadly illness and continue to stop the spread of the pandemic, according to health experts. Anyone who has not yet received the vaccine is encouraged to talk to their doctor or care provider.
DOH-Pinellas is hosting summer vaccine clinics in the next two months for eligible children and their families. A list of places offering the vaccine in Pinellas can be found at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines/.
If you have not yet received the vaccine due to childcare or transportation limitations, check https://www.vaccines.gov/incentives.html for a list of resources. That site also lists dozens of companies offering incentives to residents who get their vaccine.
Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Adults may also get approved vaccines from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
Mosquito Control Awareness Week focuses on education, prevention
Pinellas County Commission passed a proclamation June 22 for Mosquito Control Awareness Week, June 20-26, and with the arrival of rainy season, officials are reminding residents that mosquito control begins at home.
“While the weather has been relatively dry in Pinellas County, it’s important to remember that water from sprinklers and hose nozzles can also create welcoming areas for mosquitos to breed,” said Alissa Berro, interim section manager for Pinellas County Mosquito Control and Vegetation Management. “We encourage everyone to look around their home weekly and eliminate standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs.”
Removing mosquito breeding areas is a best practice and one of the three Ds to follow for mosquito prevention and protection. Dump standing water at least once a week or cover it, dress in loose-fitting long sleeves and pants while outdoors and defend by using a CDC-approved repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.
If residents notice a mosquito problem in the community, they can call Mosquito Control at 727-464-7503 or submit a service request online. The following tips can help prevent mosquitos year-round:
• Keep containers dry or covered, including flowerpots, garbage cans, recycling containers, wheelbarrows, tarps, old tires and buckets.
• Flush birdbaths and wading pools weekly.
• Flush ornamental bromeliads weekly or treat with BTI, a biological larvicide.
• Clean roof gutters, which can become clogged and hold water.
• Change the water in outdoor pet dishes regularly.
• Keep pools and spas chlorinated and filtered.
• Cover rain barrels with screening.
• Check for standing water near plumbing drains, under air conditioner drip areas and around septic tanks.
Pinellas County treats known breeding areas by ground and air. The section also works with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas to keep residents and visitors safe.
For more information, visit https://www.pinellascounty.org/publicworks/mosquito/.
New concealed weapon license office opens in St. Petersburg
Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas announced the opening of a new concealed weapons license office on the second floor of his South County full-service center located at 2500 34th St. N. in St. Petersburg.
This new office has been in the works for months but was held up by delays from the Department of Agriculture due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, the long-awaited equipment was finally installed and tax collector staff was trained in preparation for a grand opening.
With this additional location, customers can apply for or renew concealed weapons licenses at either end of the county. The original concealed weapons license office is located on the second floor of the tax collector's North County branch, off U.S. 19 N. in Clearwater.
In addition to concealed weapon licenses, both the south county and north county branch offices offer a myriad of other services including driver license/ID cards, title services, road tests, property tax services, and more.
Appointments at the new concealed weapons license office can be scheduled at taxcollect.com/appointment-disclaimer. Find more information about concealed weapons licenses at taxcollect.com/cwl or stay updated by following the agency on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @PinellasTC.
Openings on Forward Pinellas’ Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
The Forward Pinellas Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is looking for enthusiastic and knowledgeable volunteers to serve in a role to provide direction on issues, plans and policies that influence how people walk or bicycle safely throughout Pinellas County.
Responsibilities of BPAC members include advocating, practicing, and promoting bicycling and walking safety. The committee consists of 25 volunteers reflecting different geographic areas with diverse knowledge and expertise who will work alongside professionals from various state and local governments to make recommendations to the Forward Pinellas Board.
Forward Pinellas is currently looking for volunteers to fill the following open seats:
•1 Representative for the City of St. Petersburg
• 2 Representatives for the City of Dunedin
• 1 Representative for the City of Clearwater
• 1 Representative for the City of Pinellas Park – mid-county
Residents interested in becoming an advocate for people who walk or bicycle by serving on the BPAC are encouraged to fill out the online application here: bit.ly/applypinellas
Applications are being accepted through July 19.
Applicants must be residents of Pinellas County and commit to physically attend monthly meetings in-person. This committee usually meets on the third Monday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in downtown Clearwater. Representatives serve a maximum of two four-year terms.
All applications received by the deadline will be reviewed by staff and recommendations approved by the Forward Pinellas Board. Applicants can also download the fillable PDF form found at www.forwardpinellas.org/apply and submit this form by Email to info@forwardpinellas.org, or fax or mail.
For more information about the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, including members and meeting information, please visit: www.forwardpinellas.org/bpac
For more information about Forward Pinellas, visit www.ForwardPinellas.org.