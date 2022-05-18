Pinellas names EMS professionals of the year

Pinellas County presented its 2022 EMS Professionals of the Year awards May 10. From left, Brian Peterson, Firefighter/EMT, St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue, is Emergency Medical Technician of the Year; Sarah Walsh, Public Safety Telecommunicator III, Regional 911 Center is Emergency Medical Dispatcher of the Year; and Robert Krayer, Firefighter/Paramedic, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue is Paramedic of the Year.