Pinellas names EMS professionals of the year

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners declared May 15-21 Emergency Medical Services Week with the reading of a proclamation during the May 10 regular meeting.
Accepting the proclamation were Craig Hare, director of the EMS and Fire Administration; Chief Scott Sandford, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue; and Lt. Ashley White, Palm Harbor Rescue.
White represented all first responders who take a risk every day when doing their jobs. She suffered life-threatening injuries while responding to a crash that occurred Sept. 22, 2021.
White was struck by a pickup truck while assisting fellow first responders rendering aid to victims of a crash involving two sedans. The driver of the pickup truck, a 26-year-old man from Ironton, Ohio, died later at a local hospital.
White suffered multiple fractures to her left leg and arm. She also suffered blunt trauma all over her body. She had her first of several surgeries Sept. 22. She was released from the hospital Sept. 28. She is still recovering.
Commissioners also learned the identity of this year’s EMS Professionals of the Year Awards. The 2022 Emergency Medical Dispatcher is Sarah Walsh, Public Safety Telecommunicator III, Regional 911 Center; 2022 Emergency Medical Technician, Brian Peterson, Firefighter/EMT, St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue; 2022 Paramedic, Robert Krayer, Firefighter/Paramedic, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.
Surplus property
Commissioners said yes to a staff recommendation to declare 15 county-owned parcels as surplus and granted authorization to advertise and dispose of them as surplus. The county hired Colliers International to examine its holdings to identify property that might be surplus and make recommendations for what should be done with it. The sale, donation or transfer of the surplus property will potentially transfer it back on the tax rolls, providing income.
So far, county departments have reviewed 1,200 parcels recommended by Colliers to determine if they should be disposed of or kept, and decided 110 are potential surplus. The rest are either park lands, properties with county buildings now providing services or properties that will be needed in the future.
Affordable housing
Commissioners approved two housing projects that will add 270 additional units to the inventory of affordable housing. When complete, the Homes for Independence project will provide six units of specialized housing and Fairfield Avenue Apartments will provide 264 units.
Staff recommended approval of a $386,198 loan using State Housing Initiatives Partnership funds to pay for renovations of six units in multiple buildings for persons with special needs in St. Petersburg. Three units will be restricted to households with incomes less than 50% of median income and three will be restricted to 60% AMI or below.
A land use restriction will be required as will a 30-year affordability period.
The second project provides funding for Fairfield Avenue Apartments, 3300 Fairfield Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. The developer, Fairfield Avenue LLC, wants to build an apartment complex with 264 affordable housing units. Fifty-three will be for households earning 50% Area Median Income or less; 67 units for 80% AMI or less; and 144 units below 120% AMI.
The project will receive $5.6 million from the Penny for Pinellas for land and construction costs along with a loan from the United States Department of Housing and Urban and Development at the St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area.
In the past two years, the county has used Penny for Pinellas money to fund more than 1,100 affordable residences as part of the $80 million allocated to support affordable housing over the next 10 years.
In other business, commissioners:
• Awarded a bid to Kloote Contracting Inc. to install prefabricated restrooms in the cell phone parking lot at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Two bids were received and Kloote’s submitted the lowest at $409,025.
• Approved the 2022 Federal Legislative Program, including support for extending the National Flood Insurance Program, which expires on Sept. 30, beach nourishment and a request for the Army Corps of Engineers to reevaluate its easement policy, along with a request to Congress to include Treasure Island and Long Key within the limits of a Sand Key renourishment project.
Other items include support for transportation and infrastructure strategies that address declining revenues, more federal funding for the county and a ban on offshore oil drilling.
• Approved a budget amendment of more than $6 million taking money from reserves to buy a helicopter for the sheriff’s office and an amendment of $1.125 million to pay insurance premiums for highly protected properties owned by Utilities. The money also would pay for a change in policy carriers to cover doctors used by employees of the sheriff’s office.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.