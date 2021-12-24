LARGO — When the 2022 state legislative session convenes Jan. 11, the Pinellas County Commission will be watching to make sure decisions align with its guiding principles and priorities.
The commission voted unanimously Dec. 7 to approve its list of 11 principles and priorities. County Administrator Barry Burton read off the list of principles that included:
• Maintain the integrity of home rule power, which allows the development and implementation of community-based solutions to local problems, including the priorities of our partner organizations and agencies.
• Oppose unfunded mandates that impact local government’s ability to control its budget.
• Support adequate state funding for constitutional officers required to perform duties on behalf of the state.
• Support fully funding the Sadowski Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
• Support a dedicated recurring source of funding of beach nourishment.
• Support the development of a statewide climate resilience plan and a funding source to assist local communities who have implemented plans to combat sea level rise.
• Support the continuation of policies that protect Florida’s natural resources and scene beauty, including the prohibition of any and all oil drilling or exploration efforts in state water.
• Support maintaining the integrity of Tampa Bay Water as the regional water supplier.
• Support state funding for the arts and cultural institutions.
• Support the prioritization of state funding to assist with local and regional infrastructure improvements, including transportation, septic to sewer conversion, damaged sanitary sewer laterals and wastewater systems.
• Support innovative funding strategies that address the declining revenue source of transportation funding to adequately address future transportation needs.
Priorities
The commission’s priorities include extending the special act that requires non-voluntary annexations of property within the East Lake Tarpon Community to be approved by a majority vote of electors within the community in a referendum.
In 2012, a special act was created that requires a referendum of the entire community to annex parcels within the boundary of the East Lake Tarpon Community. If approved, the entire community within the boundary would be annexed. Residents of the community can still voluntarily annex if they desire. The Special Act is set to expire in September 2022.
Since the special act became law, some properties have been voluntarily annexed into the cities of Tarpon Springs and Oldsmar. The properties need to be removed from the legal description of the boundary to keep the legal description up to date.
A second priority is support for rectangular rapid flashing beacons. During the 2020 and 2021 legislative sessions, bills were introduced to get rid of the beacons at at certain pedestrian crossings. The change would have limited the use of the beacon to roads with no more than two lanes and a speed limit of 35 mph or less. Current rectangular rapid flashing beacons in use on road with speed limits above 35 mph and those on roads with more than two lanes would have to be removed.
Pinellas County has more than 320 rectangular rapid flashing beacons in use with 90 of those beacons located within the county’s jurisdiction. The beacons are used along Gulf Boulevard and have increased pedestrian safety along the beaches. The beacons also are used at Pinellas Trail crossings throughout the county.
The county says removing the beacons would have a “severe negative impact on pedestrian and bicyclist safety.”
The third priority involves private sanitary sewer laterals. In 2021, legislation was introduced that would prohibit local governments from having their own private sanitary sewer lateral inspection and repair programs. The legislation would have required local governments to pay the entire cost of inspecting and repairing damaged private laterals.
The county is currently evaluating ways to identify, inspect and repair damaged private laterals. The commission supports allowing local governments to implement their own solutions.
The next priority is for the legislation to allow local governments that own waste-to-energy facilities, including Pinellas, a chance to make additional revenue to offset its solid waste expenses and capital costs.
There are 10 waste-to-energy facilities located in Florida, more than any other state. The facilities are the primary method of solid waste disposal and the communities where they are located account for 48% of the state’s population and more than 50% of its economy.
The Florida Waste-to-Energy Coalition, which Pinellas is a member, plans to support legislation to net-meter power generated by waste-to-energy plants to other city/county facilities and provide a new way for calculating utility capacity cost avoidance.
If net-metering were passed, Pinellas County would make $24 million in revenue, which is $17 million more than the standard offer contract being offered by Duke Energy Florida. In addition, the county’s energy costs could be reduced by 30-50%.
High Point Community Park and the need for recreational opportunities in the low to moderate income community is the next priority. In 2020, the county and the school district signed a joint use agreement to construct a community park on the site of what used to be High Point Elementary.
The park would include two multipurpose fields, two basketball courts, playground, multi-use path, picnic shelter and restrooms. The project is currently in the design phase and construction is proposed for fiscal year 2023.
Students of the new High Point Elementary would be able to use the park during school hours. Area high schools would have access to the facility for lacrosse practices. Residents of the community would be able to access the facility during evenings and weekends.
The last on the list is the Dunedin Causeway, which is past its prime and needs to be replaced. The estimated cost is $80 million. The causeway is the only access for Honeymoon Island State Park, which is the second-most visited park in the state’s park system.
The county points out that a federal infrastructure package reauthorizes the discretionary bridge program, allowing for funding up to 80% of system bridges. Two projects will be selected from each state. The county plans to work with the Florida Department of Transportation to get federal funding for the Dunedin Causeway.