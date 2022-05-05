BCC approves airport, public works and human services projects

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County’s Board of commissioners approved a number of different projects during a regularly scheduled meeting on April 26, including three for St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, call letters PIE.
Commissioners unanimously approved a bid for just over $381,731 from DS Jordan Construction Inc. for a new freight elevator for the airport terminal. Work is scheduled for completion within 180 consecutive calendar days from issuance to proceed.
According to agenda notes, DS Jordan was the only contractor to submit a responsive, responsible bid.
Staff reached out to two other contractors; however, they declined to bid due to current market conditions.
Commissioners gave a collective nod to a Public Transportation Grant Agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for design and construction of the airport’s economy parking lot. The Strawberry lot is used for overflow parking during heavy passenger use.
The lot, which was last improved in 2016, is the last one on the east side of Roosevelt Boulevard that can be utilized before traffic is directed to the west side of the road.
Scope of work includes the installation of permanent lighting as well as an exit plaza where customers can pay parking fees. Work is scheduled in five phases. Cost for the first phase is $550,000 with half ($275,000) coming from the grant and the second half ($275,000) paid for by the airport.
The last item on the agenda for the airport was another Public Transportation Grant agreement with FDOT. The grant is associated with FDOT’s Strategic Airport Investment Program, which is a competitive based grant that may provide up to 100% funding for commercial airport projects.
Commissioners unanimously approved the deal totaling $1.976 million for design and environmental services for a future terminal building expansion. County Administrator Barry Burton said the grant would allow the airport to get started on the design and environmental services needed to get the project ready for bid.
The grant is expected to be the first of several grants totaling $9.976 million to be awarded over the next five years. The project’s first three phases: design and engineering, and environmental, is estimated to cost $106 million and will be paid for from the airport’s Capital Improvement Program.
Economic Development
Commissioners, sitting as the Economic Development Authority, said yes to a third amendment to an Economic Development Funding Agreement with STAR-TEC Enterprises to provide economic development incubation and acceleration services.
The agreement begins July 1 and continues through Sept. 30, 2023 unless it is terminated early due to the execution of a master lease and operating agreement for the Tampa Bay Innovation Center Business Incubator currently under construction at 1101 4th St S. St. in St. Petersburg.
Burton said the agreement had been extended to be in line with the opening of the incubator, which had been slated to open in July 2023.
Human Services
Commissioners unanimously approved two human services agreements. The first was with Operation PAR that will allow the agency to continue to utilize contracted substance use services for patients at the Pinellas County Health Department. Funding, which is not to exceed just over $1 million, includes $204,000 from the general fund. It will pay for services including case management, counseling and medication assisted treatment.
In 2021, Operation PAR provided 146 unduplicated clients with substance abuse services.
The second agreement was with WestCare Gulfcoast-Florida Inc. for a three-year grant from the Office of Justice Programs Office for the fiscal year 2021 Family Drug Court Grant Program.
The Family Dependency Treatment Court is a partnership between the county, Sixth Judicial Circuit Court and WestCare. It serves adults and their families who are suffering from substance use and mental health disorders and are involved in the justice system due to child abuse or neglect.
WestCare will receive $996,944 over three years to support the court, which provides outpatient and residential treatment. The in-kind match of $336,546 will be provided by the Sixth Judicial Circuit and WestCare.
Public Works
Commissioners also approved a Local Agency Program with FDOT that authorized a resolution for construction of a sidewalk project on Starkey Road from State Road 688/Ulmerton Road to East Bay Drive.
The 1.520-mile project includes about 9,300 linear feet of five-foot wide sidewalk on both sides of Starkey Road to fill in sidewalk gaps. Estimated total cost is $2.80 million. Construction timeline is estimated at about one year.
FDOT will fund up to $1.9 million for construction and construction engineering inspection services. The county will pay $900,000 in project costs with the money coming from the Penny for Pinellas Capital Improvement Program.
As part of the consent agenda, commissioners approved $1.8 million in funding as part of FDOT’s five-year work program for the purchase of traffic control, detection and communication equipment for State Road 60/Gulf to Bay Boulevard from Missouri Avenue to Dr. Kiran C. Patel Boulevard.
