Water system maintenance continues through Oct. 16
The method of water treatment for Pinellas County and its wholesale customers will be temporarily modified between Sunday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 16.
This second of two short-term changes from chloramine to chlorine disinfection in 2021 is a routine maintenance measure designed to optimize water quality.
Those that will affected by this program include Pinellas County Utilities water customers, as well as customers in the cities of Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Safety Harbor.
The disinfection program is designed to maintain distribution system water quality and minimize the potential for any future problems. There have been no indications of significant bacteriological contamination problems in the system. The water will continue to meet all federal and state standards for safe drinking water.
Kidney dialysis patients should not be impacted but should contact their dialysis care provider for more information about chlorine treatment. Fish owners should not be affected if they already have a system in place to remove chloramines but should contact local pet suppliers with any questions.
Customers may notice a slight difference in the taste and/or odor of the water during this temporary change in treatment.
Chlorine was used as the primary disinfectant in the water for more than 50 years prior to 2002. Pinellas County switched to chloramine in 2002 to ensure compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards. Many communities using chloramine convert back to chlorine for short periods of time to maintain system water quality.
For more information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities or contact Pinellas County Utilities Business & Customer Services at 727-464-4000.
Pinellas earns highest flood insurance rating
Pinellas County Government has earned a Class 3 rating from the National Flood Insurance Program. The new higher rating will provide unincorporated property owners and renters up to a 35% discount on flood insurance premiums beginning Oct. 1.
At the time of the announcement, a Class 3 was the highest rating a Florida community had ever achieved. The new rating will make Pinellas County one of two communities in Florida to be rated a Class 3, with the county now in the top 1% of CRS communities nationwide.
The new Class 3 rating — up from a 25% discount and a Class 5 rating — is projected to provide more than $7.9 million per year in annual savings on flood insurance premiums for unincorporated areas of the county.
In communities that participate in the CRS program, flood insurance premiums are discounted to reflect the reduced flood risk resulting from the community’s floodplain best management efforts.
Pinellas County’s floodplain management efforts include:
• Preservation of floodplains, such as Brooker Creek Preserve.
• Improving flood risk mapping and floodplain development standards that address local flood risk and conditions.
• Drainage system maintenance, including checking hot spot areas before and after significant storms to ensure conveyances are clear and perform as designed.
• Expansion of the Program for Public Information membership across municipalities in the county and development of activities, such as the online Flood Map Service and the Real Estate Flood Disclosure Program.
Federal Emergency Management Agency is also rolling out a new rating methodology, called Risk Rating 2.0, which will affect all new flood insurance policies in the county and may affect renewals of existing policies.
Existing policy holders that will renew their policies between Oct. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 should contact their flood insurance agent for a rating comparison to ensure they receive the best premium.
Pinellas County continues to encourage property owners to know their risk for flooding and to contact their insurance agent to purchase flood insurance and understand what is covered. For more information, call the National Flood Insurance Program Help Center at 1-800-427-4661 or visit the FEMA Office of the Flood Insurance Advocate at www.fema.gov/flood insurance/advocate. Pinellas County residents can also contact a Flood Insurance Advocate by visiting bit.ly/PinellasFloodAdvocates for more information. To learn more about flooding, visit www.pinellascounty.org/flooding.
Pinellas County names 2021 Fire Professionals of the Year
LARGO — Pinellas County commissioners named the recipients of the 2021 Fire Professional of the Year awards in recognition of Fire Prevention Week in Pinellas County at its Tuesday, Sept. 21 meeting, the.
Commissioners also proclaimed the week of Oct. 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week.
The awards are given to first responders that go above and beyond the call of duty when providing professional fire services to the community and to the members of the fire service. Commission Chair Dave Eggers presented this year’s awards with Pinellas Emergency Medical Services and Fire Administration Director Craig Hare.
Pinellas County Regional 9-1-1 Center Telecommunicator Tristen Ward received the award for Emergency Fire Dispatcher of the Year. Ward was honored for demonstrating an exemplary level of technical skill in processing calls and providing excellent customer service to callers in need of reassurance and empathy.
He displayed these skills during a 911 call for a Jet Ski explosion where he handled the dispatch of the fire and immediately transitioned to medical instructions for a burn patient.
Florida Task Force Urban Search & Rescue Team, which includes members from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, took the honors for Special Operations Team of the Year for going above and beyond the call of duty when they responded to the city of Surfside during a 12-story building collapse.
The recipients of this award worked around the clock for eight days to assist in the rescue and later recovery of the victims while working in the shadow of a very compromised portion of the building that remained standing.
Firefighter/Paramedic Derek Twardowski and Firefighter/EMT Riley Brennan with Pinellas Park Fire Department each received the Fire Professional of the Year award for their outstanding character and commitment to serve. These traits were displayed when they entered a burning home to rescue a man.
The award recipients each received a plaque and a cash award from the Pinellas Federal Credit Union.
A video featuring the award winners is available at www.youtube.com/pcctv1.
Fire Prevention Week is observed nationally each October. This year it runs Oct. 3-9, with the theme: “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” which educates everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.