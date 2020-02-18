Kids feeding kids making a difference through The Kind Mouse program

CLEARWATER — It’s no secret that Pinellas County is home to thousands of children who don’t have enough to eat.
According to estimates, more than 7,000 of the county’s children are chronically hungry and 36,000 are food insecure.
Pinellas County commissioners heard an update Feb. 11 from Gina Wilkins, founder and CEO of The Kind Mouse, a program focused on “kids quietly filling tummies with hope (and food).”
Wilkins’ story begins in 2011 when the retired architectural draftswoman found out about the hungry children living in her St. Petersburg neighborhood, according to information in her presentation.
She contacted Pinellas County Schools and joined the Pack-A-Snack program, which provides food to children in need on Fridays, so the will have something to eat over the weekend. She then began feeding five children at a local school and she started visiting hotels where hungry children lived.
“Thus The Kind Mouse was born,” Wilkins said.
In the beginning, she worked out of a spare bedroom in her home, and she asked some of her small business friends for help.
“Before I knew it, the original five children we were feeding led to 50, then 75, then 100,” she said. “I realized this was just the tip of the iceberg. So much more needed to be done.”
She recognized she needed more help, so she began a community outreach campaign. She realized she needed to think long term and came up with what she believes is a better solution — kids feeding kids. She believes that teaching the next generation about food insecurity will make a more lasting impact on the county’s hunger issues.
She developed the Mice in Training program for children ages 5-12. Participants agree to a one-year commitment. They choose a “mouse” name and become a mouse. Children from all schools are welcomed into “The Litter.”
The children run their own board and hold meetings using Robert’s Rules of Order. They vote by majority.
The “mice” learn to speak in public and get instruction on running a food drive, purchasing food, packing food and raising awareness in the community. The also learn the business side of running a nonprofit and about donor appreciation.
Due to the success of Mice in Training, Wilkins started the Mice Interns program for ages 13-18. This group has the same responsibilities as those in Mice in Training but they have an increased commitment. They mentor Mice in Training participants and participate in community outreach.
Children ages 11-18 also run a video production company called MOUSEVision where they raise awareness about hunger through social media videos and commercials.
Wilkins said the programs have been very successful. In 2019, 14,000 pounds of food was donated through a Christmas Food Drive and 102,000 “tummies” were filled. Through The Kind Mice program 1,149 children received “mouse nibbles” weekly, 2,350 agency partners’ “tummies” were filled on an ongoing basis, 123,000 pounds of food was served, and 65 individual family members participated in a 90-day program to help them transition after a job loss or other setback.
Much of the work thus far has been done in south Pinellas. Now The Kind Mice program is turning its attention on north Pinellas where additional hungry children need help. Wilkins has been trying to extend her reach, but she’s finding that distance is an obstacle.
She is looking for a location for a second food pantry in north Pinellas where The Kind Mouse can make a difference helping families and children suffering from food insecurity. She would like to start new Mice in Training, Mice Interns and MOUSEVision programs.
The food pantry location would be a place where all kids, volunteers, staff and clientele could feel safe. She says it is important that the building be energy efficient.
The Kind Mouse mission is “to assist families in transition and their chronically hungry children while developing the next generation of volunteers to carry on the mission of The Kind Mouse. No hardworking individual or their family should ever go hungry.”
Wilkins and The Kind Mouse Board of Directors could use more help. Volunteers are needed, including delivery drivers, food sorters, outreach coordinators, pantry coordinators, event assistants, graphic artists, van loaders and more.
Food donations are very welcome, especially nutritious, nonperishable snack foods easily opened by small hands. Community fundraisers are appreciated, such as a chili cook off benefiting The Kind Mouse on Saturday, Feb. 29, 6-11 p.m., at Mastry’s Brewing Company, 7701 Blind Pass Road in St. Pete Beach.
The Kind Mouse is located at 1810 16th St. N., Suite B, St. Petersburg. For more information or to volunteer or donate food, call 727-575-7834, email info@thekindmouse.org or visit https://thekindmouse.org/.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.