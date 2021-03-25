CLEARWATER — As part of a new marketing initiative, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) inked a partnership with award-winning firm Starmark as Agency of Record for marketing.
The move signals a bolder marketing approach for one of the Gulf Coast’s most attractive travel destinations, using its easy access to Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tampa to put PIE on the menu for more travelers.
The airport, which recently completed extensive renovations and infrastructure investments, contributes over $1.04 billion in economic activity each year. And, St. Pete Beach was named TripAdvisor’s No. 1 beach in the U.S, for 2021, following Clearwater Beach’s recent years as No. 1.
“We found in Starmark the type of high-caliber marketing partner we need to help propel PIE to the next level. With our latest terminal renovations, new parking, updated customs facility, and new shops and restaurants, we’re ready to welcome even more travelers back to PIE and the Tampa Bay area,” stated Airport Director Tom Jewsbury.
Starmark has won more Visit Florida Flagler Awards than any other company and has also spearheaded the development of a more welcoming international identity for Fort Lauderdale. Its efforts on the east side of the state included significantly growing business for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, as well as rebranding the international hub to the more traveler-friendly moniker FLL.
PIE and Starmark plan to take a unique approach to their marketing planning. They’ll collaborate closely, using Agile Methodology, to create a comprehensive roadmap for all marketing activities. The goal is to tap all the expertise of social media, creative team members, web developers and strategists from the very start of the project to build an efficient, integrated plan.
Located just minutes away from the beaches and cities of Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tampa, PIE is one of the region's most convenient airports for travelers to Florida’s Gulf Coast. PIE set records for its passengers for five consecutive years leading up to 2.3 million in 2019 and officials say it is positioned for a strong recovery post pandemic.