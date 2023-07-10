It wasn’t just the fireworks taking over the beaches this past Fourth of July weekend.
If you were out gallivanting around the Pinellas County shoreline in recent days, chances are you may have stumbled across some spaghetti-looking stuff sprinkled on the sand.
It sort of looked like somebody tossed shredded parmesan — or maybe rice noodles? or yarn? — across the beach.
“It looked like shredded plastic,” said one beachgoer, Kim Rexroat.
“Like really thin pasta,” said another, John McNamara.
It was none of those, it turns out.
The mystery was solved recently when Bradley Furman, a seagrass biologist at the state’s marine science lab, put some of the stringy stuff under a microscope.
Furman already had an idea about what he was looking at, but he wanted science to confirm it. (Spoiler: It did.)
“It’s bleached seagrass that’s probably been floating at sea for several weeks or several months,” Furman said in an interview Wednesday. “Syringodium filiforme: manatee grass.”
Specifically, it’s the cylindrical leaf that broke away from the seagrass plant and floated to the ocean’s surface, Furman explained. The leaves are chock-full of highly pressurized gases made when the plant photosynthesizes, and those gases make them incredibly buoyant. So they float and drift across seas, turning white in the harsh sun, and eventually land on beaches. A totally natural process.
“They’ll always catch the eye of somebody: these bright white, uniform in length, stick-like things,” said Furman, a research administrator at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. “And that attracts attention from beachgoers.”
Furman says his phone is always buzzing with inquiries from curious beach visitors about bizarre stuff washing up. It’s not always he can answer them in confidence, but after recently comparing the washed-up “spaghetti” to other manatee grasses, he’s said he was happy to give a confident answer this time around.
Recent estimates suggest manatee grass can float for months. It’s one of the most buoyant seagrass species and can form large mats or “whirls” over time, Furman said. The seagrass washing ashore on Pinellas beaches lately is likely from far away, perhaps as far as the Mexican Caribbean. The bleached white color indicates the seagrass pieces have been floating in the sun for a while, and it’s likely they are not from Tampa Bay or a nearby Florida estuary.
It’s hard to predict when bleached manatee grass might wash ashore, and even though seagrass tends to shed some of its mass in the fall months, there’s no real season for when it’s more likely to wash onto regional beaches, Furman said.
Furman said seagrass leaves breaking off of their plants is a natural process and is most likely unrelated to global climate change, which is estimated to alter how quickly seagrass can grow as ocean temperatures continue to rise as a result of the human release of greenhouse gas emissions. In Tampa Bay, seagrass has declined by 12% in two years from freshwater flow by often-polluted rainfall runoff and also freshwater inputs from the Hillsborough River and other sources.
The stringy stuff that washes up on the shore isn’t harmful to humans, Furman said, and it can even serve as a habitat for ocean-dwelling critters as it floats along on the surface. Small fish and shrimp can shelter in floating mats, creating a safe haven from larger predators. It also has benefits for deep-sea life: When the leaves lose their buoyancy and begin to sink deep onto the ocean floor, they can provide an important source of carbon for the life below.
“Carbon from shallow seagrass beds often finds itself out on the continental shelf and in deep water,” Furman said. “What you see on the beaches didn’t fall to the seafloor.”
McNamara, 82, stumbled across some of the “spaghetti” while walking a beach on Indian Shores with his girlfriend on Saturday, he said in an interview.
A self-described “curious little rascal,” McNamara took some home to let it dry out. He sent photos of his collection Sunday to various scientists (and the Tampa Bay Times) seeking answers. He’s relieved now to know their origin, he said.
“I’m still going to keep my sample, though,” McNamara said. “Along with all the other wonderful things I find.”