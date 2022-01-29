Pinellas County News Briefs - Jan. 29, 2022

PSTA rolls out bus wrap honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is sharing with the community a new bus wrap featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to recognize the courageous leaders of the civil rights movement; remembering those who fought hard for equality in public transportation, according to a Jan. 18 press release.
PSTA salutes the impact that the African-American community has had on the progress of the transportation industry. As a tribute to the past, PSTA has a focus on diversity and inclusion in its workplace and throughout the community.
“We feel it’s important to honor all aspects of our community and the people who play a huge role. In Pinellas, we are a diverse community, and we want to ensure everyone in our community is represented,” said Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA.” “And what better way than with beautiful art that reflects the values, legacy, and mission of Martin Luther King Jr.”
In 1955, King was recruited to serve as spokesman for the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which was a campaign by the African-American population of Montgomery, Alabama to force integration of the city’s bus lines. After 381 days of nearly universal participation by citizens of the black community, many of whom had to walk miles to work each day as a result, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racial segregation in transportation was unconstitutional. This was one of the countless achievements of the civil rights leader.
“We hope all who see this bus reflect on the work of Dr. King and keep moving toward his dream,” added Miller.
The bus will provide service all throughout Pinellas County.
Elections Office announces tentative ballot mailing schedule
Ballot mailings for the March 15, municipal elections are tentatively scheduled as follows for eligible Pinellas County registered voters:
• Jan. 28 – Mail ballots to absent military and overseas voters who have requested ballots to date. State law requires ballots for absent military and overseas voters to be mailed at least 45 days prior to an election.
• Feb. 8 – Mail ballots to domestic voters who have requested ballots to date. State law requires domestic ballots to be mailed between 40 and 33 days prior to an election.
The municipalities conducting elections on March 15 are the town of Belleair, city of Belleair Beach, city of Belleair Bluffs, city of Clearwater, city of Madeira Beach, city of Oldsmar, town of Redington Beach, town of Redington Shores, city of St. Pete Beach and city of Tarpon Springs.
Absent military and overseas voters include all active-duty military, their spouses and dependents currently absent from their Pinellas County places of residence, and civilians who are U.S. citizens residing outside the United States. Domestic voters are legal residents of Pinellas County, including civilian voters and active-duty military members who vote in Pinellas County.
Additional mail ballot requests will be fulfilled as received. To request a mail ballot, visit VotePinellas.gov, call 727-464-VOTE (8683), or email MailBallot@VotePinellas.gov. The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed is Saturday, March 5, at 5 p.m.
Mail Ballots must be received at one of the Supervisor of Elections Offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 15. Voters are advised to allow at least one week for their ballot to be returned by mail to the Supervisor of Elections Office.
Vacancies announced on Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council
Applications are being accepted for two citizen-representative vacancies to serve two-year terms on the Pinellas County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council. The vacancies represent Pinellas County Commission District 4 and District 6.
Applications are due by close of business, Feb. 28
Applicants must be registered to vote in Pinellas County. A citizen representative must be a full-time Pinellas County resident and should represent a balanced cross-section of the population to include business and industry, civic organizations, as well as consumers and lay persons.
It is not mandatory, but highly preferred, that the applicant resides in the commission district for the position that they are applying for.
The objectives of this council are to study and analyze the procedures and protocols of emergency medical services throughout Pinellas County. The council recommends to the Board of County Commissioners (the EMS Authority) and staff such actions as deemed necessary to ensure high-quality emergency medical services throughout the county.
Meetings of the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council are held quarterly.
Mandatory online applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than the close of business on Monday, Feb. 28. Please note on your application which commission district you would like to represent. County Commissioners will review all applications and make a selection at a future County Commission meeting.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida under Chapter 119, Florida Statutes.
Vacancy announced on Local Planning Agency
Applications are being accepted for one upcoming vacancy on the Pinellas County Local Planning Agency. This is an individual appointment position for Commissioner Pat Gerard, fulfilling the remainder of the term ending on Nov. 8, 2022.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2022.
The Local Planning Agency (LPA) is comprised of seven members, one nominated by each member of the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) and then appointed in whole by the BCC. The term of office shall run concurrent with the term of the nominating commissioner.
The BCC may appoint two alternates to serve in the absence of any regular member. A representative of the Pinellas County School District, appointed by the School Board, shall be a non-voting member.
The LPA reviews and makes recommendations to the BCC regarding proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code, new or major modifications to a Type 3 Use establishment, development agreements, development master plans, zoning changes and other matters as assigned by the BCC.
Applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards. Applications must be received by 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Each board member must file an annual limited financial disclosure FORM 1 by July 1 for the prior year, pursuant to Fla. Stat. §112.3145. For additional information on limited financial disclosure requirements, see: http://www.ethics.state.fl.us/financialdisclosure.
County commissioners will review all applications and make a selection at an upcoming meeting.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.