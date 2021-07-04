Pinellas included in Florida’s state of emergency

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to move into the Florida Straits sometime on Monday before moving near or over portions of the west coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Weather Center forecasts tropical storm conditions in Pinellas County and Tampa Bay on Tuesday and Tuesday night, including wind, rain, flooding and storm surge. The county encourages residents in low-lying or flood prone areas to make a plan in the event of flooding.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for 15 counties, including Pinellas, to provide resources needed as Elsa continues to make its way toward the state.
The state’s Emergency Operations Center activated to a Level 2 and Pinellas County’s was at a Level 3, which means enhanced monitoring.
The county’s Information Center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Citizens can call 727-464-4333 to receive preparedness information. The deaf or hard of hearing can chat with a customer service representative at www.pinellascounty.org.
At 11 a.m. Sunday, Elsa was about 50 miles north of Kingston Jamaica and moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 60 mph.
According to discussion by National Hurricane Center forecasters, Elsa is expected to stay in an environment with low wind shear through Monday. Some strengthening is possible before it reaches Cuba on Monday.
The storm’s land interaction as it passes over Cuba should cause it to weaken, but it could regain some strength as it moves into the Florida Straits. The latest intensity forecast show Elsa maintaining maximum sustained winds of 60 mph until it makes landfall, most likely along the west coast on Tuesday or Wednesday.
AccuWeather forecasters are predicting a landfall north of Tampa Bay. However, at this point nothing is certain.
“The impacts from Elsa in the United States will likely depend on how the storm does over Cuba,” AccuWeather meteorologist said in a press release sent out Sunday morning.
Some recent computer models are showing more westward track with a possible landfall in the Panhandle.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the Florida Keys from Craig Key eastward to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay.
A tropical storm watch was in effect for the southwest coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Bonita Beach.
Prepare now
While it is still too soon to know if Elsa’s will be a threat to Pinellas, hurricane season continues through Nov. 30 and it is never too soon to be prepared. For preparedness information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
Preparedness begins with a plan, which will depend on whether or not you live in an evacuation zone. You can find out your zone by visiting pinellascounty.org/knowyourzone. Residents with a land line can call 727-453-3150 and enter their 10-digit home phone number.
Persons who might need to stay in a special needs shelter, especially if they need help with transportation, should register for the season by calling 727-464-4333.
Residents that need to go to a shelter with their pet also need to sign up at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Everyone needs a survival kit and necessary items should be purchased well in advance. Be sure to include hygiene supplies and gather important papers. For those going to a shelter, the county recommends bringing face coverings and sanitizer.
Review a checklist of survival kit items at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm.
Officials also highly recommend that residents stay informed by signing up for Alert Pinellas at www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas.
Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced Sunday morning that buses would continue to provide service unless tropical storm winds reached 40 mph. Southwest Florida Water Management District had activated its emergency operations center to a Level 2 as it prepared for any possible impacts.
Tampa Bay Newspapers will continue to keep an eye on the storm and report on any updated information as it becomes available.