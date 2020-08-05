Pinellas law enforcement changes how they investigate their own

CLEARWATER — For at least the last 40 years, Pinellas County law enforcement agencies have conducted use of deadly force investigations the same way it is done in many other parts of the state and the nation.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri briefed county commissioners on a new process that will be used from now on during a July 30 work session.
The new process, which was announced at a July 21 press conference, is already in use.
Gualtieri said it was a “pretty drastic change” from the previous model in which law enforcement agencies conducted their own investigations when one of their members was involved in an incident involving deadly force or the use of force that resulted in serious injury.
He explained that homicides can be lawful or excusable depending on the circumstances, which is what an investigation is meant to determine.
He said the process that had been used had worked and it was not changed because of complaints.
“It was changed because we are living in different times,” he said. “We need to make sure what we’re doing is not only correct but is also accepted and believed to be correct by the public.”
The sheriff explained how it worked before. He said if a deputy or police officer used deadly force, a criminal investigation would be done by the agency that employed them. A second independent investigation also would be done by the state attorney who would decide if charges would be filed.
In his opinion, investigations using the traditional process had been conducted objectively; however, he said it was more important that the public believe in the outcome.
He gave an example of an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office about five years ago when a deputy shot a person and it was found to be unlawful. The deputy was charged with manslaughter.
“It was a hard call to arrest your own deputy,” Gualtieri said. “But what he did was wrong and unlawful.”
Gualtieri recently had a discussion with local police chiefs to change how investigations were done. The result was the creation of a Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force.
It is comprised of three detectives each from the sheriff’s office, St. Petersburg Police Department, Clearwater Police Department, and one detective from the Pinellas Park Police Department.
Now, if an incident of deadly force needs an investigation, the task force will be in charge. For investigations involving a deputy in the south part of the county, St. Petersburg PD will take the lead and be responsible for the final determination. If the incident happens in the north part of the county, Clearwater PD will take the lead.
If deadly force involves an officer from St. Petersburg, Clearwater or Pinellas Park, the sheriff’s office will take the lead in the investigation. The agency that employs the law enforcement officer will not be involved at all.
Gualtieri said some of the smaller agencies may participate. He named Indian Shores, Treasure Island and Gulfport. He said those departments were not part of the task force because they didn’t have homicide and major crime investigators with the same level of experience.
Largo Police Department was not mentioned during the briefing.
Gualtieri said the task force would add an additional layer of independence and objectivity to the investigations.
“It makes it above reproach,” he said, adding that the state attorney’s investigation still would be done.
He said it was important that investigations be done right and that the community believes that they were done right to alleviate any concerns about making decisions about an agencies’ own employees.
He described the change as a “seismic shift” with an outside agency making the determination.
“I’m confident this is the right thing to do,” he said.
Commissioners Dave Eggers and Janet Long said they supported the change. Long wanted to know what would happen if Gualtieri disagreed with the task force’s decision.
The sheriff said he would cede authority to the task force, which would determine if the use of force had been within the law and apply the law to the facts. He said the ultimate charging authority would still by the state attorney, the same as with any other citizen. Then it would go to the courts and then it could involve a jury.
“It won’t matter what I think,” he said. “I won’t be privy to the investigation until it is done.”
Commissioner Ken Welch thanked the sheriff for the change, which he also supports. Welch said he is “eager to get past the protests and on to a dialogue.” He said he was glad the sheriff wasn’t waiting to make positive changes.
He said after George Floyd’s death the County Commission had asked for a review of local law enforcements’ use of force policies and “8 Can’t Wait” compliance, which is a national movement aimed at making changes in how law enforcement does it work.
He said St. Petersburg police were finding different ways to do things and now the county had the task force, which he said were two improvements made before dialogue had really taken place.
“This isn’t the end. This is the beginning,” Gualtieri said. “We’re looking at ways to change law enforcement overall.”
He said law enforcement wasn’t perfect, and it could be improved.
“We have to do things that ensure the community’s trust, substantive things and prescriptive change,” he said. “Perception is reality. We want people to have confidence.”
Gualtieri then brought up the issue of some saying he is opposed to body cameras, which he said wasn’t true. He said the sheriff’s office already had video capability in all 560 of its patrol cars and all deputies wear microphones. He said 17,000 videos a month were uploaded.
“We record a lot,” he said.
He said the sheriff’s office may be able to enhance what it was already doing. But he pointed out that other agencies don’t have video and audio capability now. He said the sheriff’s office is always looking for ways to use technology to capture evidence.
Welch said the camera issue would be big as more dialogue about ways to improve law enforcements takes place in the future. He said most of the 8 Can’t Wait recommendations had already been addressed.
Long asked about cost. Gualtieri said he had looked into it and it would cost more than $3 million to add body cameras to what the sheriff’s office was already doing. He said he understood that people were calling for oversight.
He said there were other ways to “capture” serious incidents, such as gun activated cameras, which he said he would continue to explore.
He said he had five employees dedicated to processing public record requests. If more recordings were made, additional employees would be needed. He is also concerned about privacy if videos were made inside homes or businesses or while interviewing victims.
“We’re already video and audio taping events,” he said.
