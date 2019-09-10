The Department of Health Pinellas County is urging residents with special needs to register now for special needs evacuation or shelter assistance.
This is the busiest period of the hurricane season. On average, more than 40% of all Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes form during the month of September, and Florida is the state most vulnerable to storm impacts.
Residents who have not yet made preparations for the potential impact of a storm, are encouraged to do so. DOH reminds residents to remember to include prescription medicines in any hurricane kits.
Residents with special needs and need help during an evacuation or shelter needs are advised to do so now. DOH says most counties stop online registrations 48 hours before the anticipated arrival of tropical storm force winds.
For more information, visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/specialneeds.htm.