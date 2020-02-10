LARGO — Pinellas County commissioners will honor a former long-time colleague by renaming a building in his honor during a Feb. 13 ceremony.
The county’s EMS & Fire Administration Center will be known as the John Morroni EMS & Fire Administration Building, 12490 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
Commissioner Morroni passed away in 2018 after a long battle with cancer.
The name-change honors Morroni’s commitment to public service and the respect and attention he paid to our community’s first responders.
The dedication included the unveiling of building signage and a plaque as well as remarks by members of Commissioner Morroni’s family and community leaders.
Morroni served as District 6 commissioner from 2000 to 2018. He also served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1992-2000. Commissioner Morroni hosted an annual appreciation dinner for emergency personnel that carries on in his honor. The event has raised more than $1 million for charities supporting law enforcement, first responders and other community organizations.