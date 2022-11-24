New role for USF provost to focus on partnerships
TAMPA — Eric Eisenberg, the University of South Florida’s interim provost and executive vice president, has accepted a new position as senior vice president of university-community partnerships.
In the new role, Eisenberg, who has been at USF for 30 years, will develop a strategy around the university’s community engagement activities, the university said in a press release. A goal of the university is to be a major social and economic engine by creating global, national and regional partnerships that help build a prosperous and sustainable future.
Prior to becoming interim provost earlier this year, Eisenberg had served as dean of USF’s College of Arts and Sciences since 2007. A longtime communication scholar, Eisenberg has partnered with numerous local public and private organizations throughout his career by advising them on strategic communication to improve organizational effectiveness.
“While I am so proud of the tremendous accomplishments that I’ve witnessed and been a part of over the last 30 years, I am even more enthusiastic about what is to come: the opportunity to position USF as a transformational metropolitan university in full partnership with its communities,” Eisenberg said.
Eisenberg will continue to serve as interim while the search for a new provost continues.
Seminole Hard Rock donates $750,000 to charities
TAMPA — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa donated a total of $750,000 to a group of Tampa Bay charities Nov. 15 in celebration of National Philanthropy Day.
Some 75 area charities received $10,000 each.
“We wanted to honor 75 charities that do such critical and important work for so many people,” said Steve Bonner, president of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. “But, more importantly, we want to give back to show we are extremely grateful for the magnitude of support from Tampa Bay throughout all of these years.”
