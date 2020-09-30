Pinellas County News Briefs - Sept. 30, 2020

Pinellas names new assistant county administrator
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County recently welcomed new Assistant County Administrator Kevin Knutson, who will be responsible for Administrative Services, Economic Development, Marketing and Communications, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Visit St. Pete/Clearwater.
“Kevin comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and familiarity with our many services and functions,” County Administrator Barry A. Burton said in a press release. “He has experience as a budget director, communications director, assistant city manager and acting city manager, along with years as a consultant evaluating local government operations. Kevin’s experience with internal departments will be a tremendous asset to Pinellas County.”
Knutson was most recently a vice president with Envisio Solutions, a strategy and performance management software company with local government clients, and he is a former assistant city manager and interim city manager for the city of Reno, Nevada.
In Florida, he previously served as director of marketing and communications, and budget and strategic planning manager for the city of Coral Springs.
Southwest Florida Water Management District adopts FY 2021 budget
Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board adopted a $183.5 million budget for fiscal year 2021 on Sept. 22, including more than $65.7 million for the Cooperative Funding Initiative and District grants for water resources projects.
The adopted millage rate is 0.2669 mills, 4.7% lower than the current fiscal year which will help save taxpayers about $6 million in property taxes.
For the owner of a $150,000 home with a $50,000 homestead exemption, the district tax would be $26.69 a year, or about $2.22 a month.
The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.
Some of the key initiatives in the District’s FY2021 budget include:
• $20.9 million for development of alternative water supplies to ensure an adequate supply of water resources for all existing and future reasonable and beneficial uses.
• $15.9 million for springs initiatives to restore springs and spring-fed rivers to improve water quality and clarity as well as restore natural habitats.
• $26.3 million for Watershed Management Program plans to support floodplain management decisions and initiatives, and address potential and existing flooding problems.
Through cooperative funding partnerships, district funds are typically matched up to 50% and will result in a total regional investment of more than $119 million for sustainable alternative water supply development, water quality improvements and other water resource management projects.
Vacancies announced for Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District Board
Applications are being accepted for two appointments to the Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District Board of Commissioners. Terms for those selected will run from Nov. 1 through Oct. 31, 2024.
Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. Applicants must be registered to vote in Pinellas County and live within the Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District.
The District may enter into a management contract with associations or organizations whose programs serve the recreational needs of adults and children. The District is further authorized to expend district funds for the construction, care, maintenance, upkeep and operation of any recreational land and facilities the board determines to be in the best interest of the district.
The District has the right, power and authority to acquire and hold title to real property and to levy ad valorem taxes, subject to referendum approval of voters in the district.
The District has exercised those powers and purchased the land upon which the Seminole Youth Athletic Association operates its youth sports programs under a management agreement.
Meetings are held annually on the second Tuesday of September at 7 p.m., or monthly as needed, and are typically held at the SYAA.
County commissioners will review applications and make a decision at its meeting on Oct. 20.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.