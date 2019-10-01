CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller is hosting Operation Green Light, a driver license reinstatement event, on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16-17, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., on the second floor of the Pinellas County Justice Center, 14250 49th St. N., Clearwater.
During Operation Green Light, eligible Pinellas County customers with suspended driver’s licenses will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 25% on collections fees. Customers may also be able to have suspended driver licenses reinstated.
The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will be on site with their Florida Licensing on Wheels, or FLOW, vehicle to print new licenses on Wednesday and Thursday, October 16-17, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
For more information, call Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office at 727-464-7000 or email clerkinfo@mypinellasclerk.org.